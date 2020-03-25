Andy Dalton Trade Rumors: 'All Options' on Table for QB; May Return to Bengals

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly not ruled out keeping Andy Dalton on their roster in 2020 if they fail to find a trade partner.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported many of the teams Cincinnati talked to about trading for Dalton wound up going in a different direction, including the Chicago Bears. It's possible the Bengals retain Dalton to mentor Joe Burrow, who has been a virtual lock for the No. 1 pick for months.

"At this point, nothing has been decided from Cincinnati's standpoint," Rapoport said.

Dalton is under contract for $17.5 million next season, though none of that money is guaranteed until he's on the roster for Week 1.

