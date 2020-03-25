AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

1 of 6

Credit: AEW

Guest commentator Kenny Omega put over Jimmy Havoc's hunger to pick up a win as the enigmatic star with an unmatched pain threshold squared off with Cody in the night's opening bout.

The American Nightmare weathered the early onslaught of his opponent to gain momentary control. Backstage, cameras caught Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle watching, openly cheering on the Brit. In the arena, the fight spilled to the commentary position, where Havoc grabbed a headset and talked trash on his opponent.

Back inside the squared circle, the aggressor delivered a suplex into the corner that dropped Cody on his head.

Later, Cody recovered, sprinted down the ramp and blasted Havoc with a lariat a la The Great Muta. Havoc responded, countering a cutter attempt into an armbar. The fight spilled to the top rope, where Cody delivered a reverse superplex.

Consecutive Cross Rhodes earned The American Nightmare the hard-fought victory.

After the match, Jake Roberts appeared in a pretaped video and challenged Cody to bring all of his friends for a showdown with Lance Archer.

Result

Cody defeated Havoc

Grade

B-

Analysis

This was a clash of styles, to say the least.

Too often, it felt like a bunch of individual spots put together in one package rather than a fluid match. With that said, the psychology of Havoc working on the arm and it nearly affecting his opponent's ability to follow up the superplex spot was good stuff.

Cody winning was the logical finish given his role on the show, but his victory was never really in doubt.

That is an indictment on the way the company has utilized the unique Havoc to this point.

The promo from Roberts was more of his typical excellence. His role as Archer's spokesman is one of those outside-the-box booking decisions AEW has made that has really benefited the show to this point.