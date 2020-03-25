Former Bills LB Mike Stratton Dies at 78 of Heart Complications

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Detail view of Buffalo Bills logo on a flag before the game against the Washington Redskins at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Washington 24-9. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Mike Stratton died on Wednesday because of heart complications after a recent fall, according to Chris Brown of the team's website. He was 78. 

Stratton is on the Bills Wall of Fame and also the 25th and 50th Anniversary Teams. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and a two-time AFL champion.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Joe Montana on Brady Leaving

    NFL legend says 'Somebody made a mistake. I still don't understand how New England let him get away'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Montana on Brady Leaving

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    We're streaming Vikings-Packers live on Twitch. Tune in 🎮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    The Best Sports Nicknames of the Last Decade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best Sports Nicknames of the Last Decade

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft 2020: Buffalo Bills hold FaceTime meeting with Baylor’s Denzel Mims following Stefon Diggs trade

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    NFL Draft 2020: Buffalo Bills hold FaceTime meeting with Baylor’s Denzel Mims following Stefon Diggs trade

    syracuse
    via syracuse