Former Bills LB Mike Stratton Dies at 78 of Heart Complications

Former Bills LB Mike Stratton Dies at 78 of Heart ComplicationsMarch 26, 2020
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Mike Stratton died on Wednesday because of heart complications after a recent fall, according to Chris Brown of the team's website. He was 78.
Stratton is on the Bills Wall of Fame and also the 25th and 50th Anniversary Teams. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and a two-time AFL champion.
