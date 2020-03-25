Michael Brockers' Ravens Contract Delayed by Physical; DL Still Expected to Sign

John McCoy/Getty Images

Free agent Michael Brockers still has not officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens due to concerns over the former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle's physical performed by an independent doctor during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec on Wednesday:

Brockers suffered a high ankle sprain last season's regular-season finale.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

