Michael Brockers' Ravens Contract Delayed by Physical; DL Still Expected to Sign

Michael Brockers' Ravens Contract Delayed by Physical; DL Still Expected to SignMarch 25, 2020
Free agent Michael Brockers still has not officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens due to concerns over the former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle's physical performed by an independent doctor during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec on Wednesday:
Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec
It's been challenging for the Ravens to get a handle on Brockers' condition due to restrictions in place because of Covid-19. The uncertainty has them considering options. Brockers and the Ravens agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal on first day of negotiation window last wk
Brockers suffered a high ankle sprain last season's regular-season finale.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Ravens' John Harbaugh delivers motivational message to help prevent spread of coronavirus