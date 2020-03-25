Michael Brockers' Ravens Contract Delayed by Physical; DL Still Expected to Sign

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 25, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Michael Brockers #90 of the Los Angeles Rams is helped off the field after an injury while playing the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Free agent Michael Brockers still has not officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens due to concerns over the former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle's physical performed by an independent doctor during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec on Wednesday:

Brockers suffered a high ankle sprain last season's regular-season finale.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

