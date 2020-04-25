Donovan Peoples-Jones Drafted by Browns: Cleveland's Depth Chart After Round 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

A loaded 2020 wide receiver class saw another wideout find a new team as the Cleveland Browns picked Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones 187th overall in the 2020 NFL draft Saturday.

The 6'2", 212-pound Detroit native didn't post gaudy stats with the Wolverines (34 catches, 438 yards, six touchdowns last year), but he found his groove near the end of his 2019 junior campaign with a 12-190-3 stat line in his final three regular-season games.

Here's a look at how Peoples-Jones slots into Cleveland's depth chart as it stands following the selection:

QB: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

RB: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

WR1: Odell Beckham Jr.

WR2: Jarvis Landry

WR3: Taywan Taylor, KhaDarel Hodge, Donovan Peoples-Jones

TE: Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

LT: Jedrick Wills, Chris Hubbard



LG: Joel Bitonio, Drew Forbes

C: JC Tretter, Nick Harris

RG: Wyatt Teller, Malcolm Pridgeon

RT: Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard

Peoples-Jones raised some eyebrows at this year's NFL Scouting Combine when he registered a prospect-high 44½-inch vertical jump.

However, reviews on his prospects appear mixed.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com ranked Peoples-Jones 26th on his list of available draft-eligible wideouts and offered some reservations about his pro potential:

"Former five-star and top-rated receiver coming out of high school, Peoples-Jones failed to find the success and production expected over his three seasons at Michigan. His route tempo is sluggish, but he has some savvy and shortcuts footwork for out-breaking routes to the boundary. He doesn't run well enough to play outside in the pros but has decent tape as a big slot. His pro limitations go beyond Michigan's spotty offense and he may not reach any higher than being an average backup."

Zierlein did call Peoples-Jones a "big receiver with imposing frame" who has caught a touchdown once every six receptions during his career.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report was more bullish on Peoples-Jones' prospects, placing him 13th among wideouts.

Joe Marino of the Draft Network also cited Peoples-Jones' "wonderful blend of size, hands, ball skills and athleticism," saying that "erratic quarterback play at Michigan allowed him to showcase his ability to make adjustments."

Both Zierlein and Marino noted that Peoples-Jones could find work as a big slot wideout at the next level.