Bruins Place 68 Full-Time Employees on Temporary Leave, 82 Get Salary Reductions

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 26: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 26, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Delaware North, the ownership company of the Boston Bruins, announced Wednesday there will be "temporary business stabilization measures" put in place April 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, led by chairman Jeremy Jacobs, stated 68 of the team's full-time employees will be placed on temporary leave, while 82 others are getting an "indefinite salary reduction."

"As relayed to our associates today, none of these decisions were reached without difficult and painful deliberations," a statement from Delaware North read. "These measures are intended to be temporary with associate employment and compensation returning once our business resumes to its normal state from this unprecedented stoppage."

The 2019-20 NHL season remains indefinitely delayed because of COVID-19.

Boston owned the best record in the NHL at 44-14-12 with 100 points when the season was halted.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on ESPN's Get Up last week the league is focused on "keeping our players safe and setting a good example."

The Bruins will have 12 games left in the regular season if the campaign eventually resumes.

