Wimbledon Weighing Postponement or Cancellation Because of Coronavirus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: The Wimbledon logo surrounded by flowers during Day Ten of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Officials from the All England Club ( announced Wednesday they've begun discussing how Wimbledon could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both a postponement and outright cancellation are among the options on the table.

"At this time, based on the advice we have received from the public health authorities, the very short window available to us to stage The Championships due to the nature of our surface suggests that postponement is not without significant risk and difficulty," their statement read. "Playing behind closed doors has been formally ruled out."

The outbreak of COVID-19 already forced the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open, one of the biggest tournaments outside of the four Grand Slams.

The ATP Tour and WTA initially suspended play until May to limit the spread of the disease. The organizations released a joint statement March 18 to confirm the 2020 season would remain suspended until at least June 7.

The 2020 installment of the Wimbledon Championships is slated to begin June 29, a date that might be untenable. Even if the ATP Tour and WTA have returned by June 7, players would have only three weeks to prepare for their trip to London.

The French Tennis Federation postponed the French Open until September, but the All England Club's statement underscored why taking the same step would be difficult for Wimbledon.

Video Play Button

Due to the grass surface, guaranteeing peak playing conditions might be impossible if the event is pushed back until the fall. Wimbledon's official site lays out the numerous steps taken to maintain the courts to ensure they're ready when June and July roll around.

As a result, Wimbledon appears headed for the same fate that has befallen numerous sporting events across the world.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club was last forced to cancel Wimbledon from 1940 to '45 due to World War II.

Related

    Andy Roddick Asks Tennis Channel for Job

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Roddick Asks Tennis Channel for Job

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 French Open Postponed

    French Open moved to Sept. 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    2020 French Open Postponed

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Serena Williams Says She Will Spend 'Next 6 Weeks in Solitude' During WTA Break

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams Says She Will Spend 'Next 6 Weeks in Solitude' During WTA Break

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    ATP Suspends Tour for 6 Weeks

    Tour announces six-week suspension of men’s professional tennis due to coronavirus safety concerns

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    ATP Suspends Tour for 6 Weeks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report