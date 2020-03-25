Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs Discuss Top 5 WRs Ever on Twitter

ERIC RISBERG/Associated Press

Several NFL wide receivers responded to the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs Twitter request for people to name the five best wideouts in league history.

Here's a look at some of the answers:

Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers)

Randy Moss

Jerry Rice

Marvin Harrison

Calvin Johnson

Julio Jones

Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

Randy Moss

Jerry Rice

Terrell Owens

Calvin Johnson

Larry Fitzgerald

Robby Anderson (Carolina Panthers)

Randy Moss

Jerry Rice

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson

Steve Smith

Antonio Brown

Unsurprisingly, there's universal agreement on Moss and Rice among the current generation.

Rice leads all players in NFL history with 22,895 receiving yards, which is 5,812 more than second-placed Fitzgerald, and nobody was more dominant at their peak than Moss.

An intriguing debate could develop beyond those two, however, with at least a dozen other receivers worthy of consideration for the three remaining spots in the top five.

Cris Carter, Tim Brown, Steve Largent and Isaac Bruce are among the other players who at least belong in the discussion.

"I think the best receiver and the hardest to cover is two different conversations...," Diggs wrote.

He hasn't released his own top-five list as of Wednesday afternoon, though.