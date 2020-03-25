Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs Discuss Top 5 WRs Ever on Twitter

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

Wide receiver Jerry Rice smiles and answers questions after signing a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers during a press conference at the 49ers football headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday Aug. 24, 2006. The 49ers will hold an official retirement ceremony for Rice at a game in November. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
ERIC RISBERG/Associated Press

Several NFL wide receivers responded to the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs Twitter request for people to name the five best wideouts in league history.

Here's a look at some of the answers:

              

Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers)

           

Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

          

Robby Anderson (Carolina Panthers)

         

Unsurprisingly, there's universal agreement on Moss and Rice among the current generation.

Rice leads all players in NFL history with 22,895 receiving yards, which is 5,812 more than second-placed Fitzgerald, and nobody was more dominant at their peak than Moss.

An intriguing debate could develop beyond those two, however, with at least a dozen other receivers worthy of consideration for the three remaining spots in the top five.

Cris Carter, Tim Brown, Steve Largent and Isaac Bruce are among the other players who at least belong in the discussion.

Video Play Button

"I think the best receiver and the hardest to cover is two different conversations...," Diggs wrote.

He hasn't released his own top-five list as of Wednesday afternoon, though.  

