Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs Discuss Top 5 WRs Ever on Twitter

Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs Discuss Top 5 WRs Ever on TwitterMarch 25, 2020
Several NFL wide receivers responded to the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs Twitter request for people to name the five best wideouts in league history.
Here's a look at some of the answers:
Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers)
- Randy Moss
- Jerry Rice
- Marvin Harrison
- Calvin Johnson
- Julio Jones
Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Randy Moss
- Jerry Rice
- Terrell Owens
- Calvin Johnson
- Larry Fitzgerald
Robby Anderson (Carolina Panthers)
- Randy Moss
- Jerry Rice
- Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson
- Steve Smith
- Antonio Brown
Unsurprisingly, there's universal agreement on Moss and Rice among the current generation.
Rice leads all players in NFL history with 22,895 receiving yards, which is 5,812 more than second-placed Fitzgerald, and nobody was more dominant at their peak than Moss.
An intriguing debate could develop beyond those two, however, with at least a dozen other receivers worthy of consideration for the three remaining spots in the top five.
Cris Carter, Tim Brown, Steve Largent and Isaac Bruce are among the other players who at least belong in the discussion.
"I think the best receiver and the hardest to cover is two different conversations...," Diggs wrote.
He hasn't released his own top-five list as of Wednesday afternoon, though.
