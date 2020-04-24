Cam Akers Drafted by Rams: Los Angeles' Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Nick Lisi/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Friday.



Here's a look at the team's projected offensive depth chart after the selection:

QB: Jared Goff, John Wolford

RB: Cam Akers/Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown

WR 1: Robert Woods



WR 2: Cooper Kupp, Nsimba Webster



WR 3: Josh Reynolds, Greg Dortch

TE: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett

LT: Andrew Whitworth, Chandler Brewer

LG: Austin Corbett, Joseph Noteboom

C: Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton

RG: Austin Blythe, David Edwards

RT: Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Akers is coming off a terrific junior season with the 'Noles. He recorded 1,144 rushing yards on 231 carries (5.0 YPC) with 14 touchdowns while chipping in 30 catches for 225 yards and four scores.

"It's not life or death, but you've got to look at it that way," Akers told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "You never know when it's going to be your last [game], so you have to take advantage of every moment you have. I'm a competitor, an ultimate competitor."

In all, the 20-year-old Mississippi native tallied 3,361 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns in 36 appearances across three years at FSU.

Akers never posted more than 30 catches in a season with the Seminoles, so the jury is out on if he can become a three-down workhorse in the NFL. But his rushing ability, both between the tackles and on the edge, should warrant immediate playing time at the next level.

He's going to fight for a place on the Rams' depth chart alongside Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown during his first training camp. It would be a surprise if he didn't earn at least a complementary role right away.

Akers' involvement should steadily increase in the coming years, and he'll probably be a full-time starter for the Rams before the end of his rookie contract.