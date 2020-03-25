Joe Burrow Urges People to Follow Safety Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall in next month's NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the 23-year-old former LSU quarterback is already taking a leadership role in his home state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burrow posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning urging people to "follow directions that the government lays out" and providing resources for fellow Ohioans:

"I think something really important right now is a lot of kids in Ohio get their meals from school," Burrow said. "So I think donations to the food bank, if you're financially able, is really important right now for a lot of people. So just everyone stay inside, stay quarantined, and go Tigers."

In his Heisman speech in December, Burrow shined a light on poverty and starvation in his hometown in southeast Ohio:

Specific to the coronavirus, Burrow followed in the footsteps of his LSU coach Ed Orgeron:

Over 160 people died in the United States from the coronavirus on Tuesday, per CNN. There are at least 52,976 cases in the country and 704 people have died overall.