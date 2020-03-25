Joe Burrow Urges People to Follow Safety Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 25, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall in next month's NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the 23-year-old former LSU quarterback is already taking a leadership role in his home state during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Burrow posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning urging people to "follow directions that the government lays out" and providing resources for fellow Ohioans: 

"I think something really important right now is a lot of kids in Ohio get their meals from school," Burrow said. "So I think donations to the food bank, if you're financially able, is really important right now for a lot of people. So just everyone stay inside, stay quarantined, and go Tigers."

In his Heisman speech in December, Burrow shined a light on poverty and starvation in his hometown in southeast Ohio:

Specific to the coronavirus, Burrow followed in the footsteps of his LSU coach Ed Orgeron

Over 160 people died in the United States from the coronavirus on Tuesday, per CNN. There are at least 52,976 cases in the country and 704 people have died overall.

