Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. Wins USBWA Freshman of the Year Award

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Vernon Carey Jr. #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum Complex on February 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Duke big man Vernon Carey Jr. as the 2020 Wayman Tisdale Award winner Wednesday, the second straight year a Blue Devil has bee named college basketball's top freshman.

Carey is the fourth Duke player to win the honor in the last seven years, joining Zion Williamson (2019), Jahlil Okafor (2015) and Jabari Parker (2014). He averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, earning second-team All-American honors and winning the ACC Rookie of the Year.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

