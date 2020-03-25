MLB 'Opening Day at Home' to Broadcast 30 Old Games Digitally Amid COVID-19

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is finding a way to celebrate Opening Day despite the 2020 season being on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB announced Wednesday it plans to hold "Opening Day at Home," which will include 30 games shown on MLB.com and other online outlets:

"The experience is intended to invite fans to feel a sense of community and unity on a day many were looking forward to, while underscoring the importance of staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus," MLB.com's Andrew Simon wrote.

The Washington Nationals' World Series-clinching victory over the Houston Astros, Aaron Boone's walk-off homer in the 2003 American League Championship Series, and Jose Bautista's home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the 2015 AL Division Series are among the highlighted replays:

The 2020 MLB regular season was originally set to commence Thursday with 15 games across the country. However, the league was forced to cancel spring training and suspend the season indefinitely in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, MLB and the MLB Players Association are hopeful of an early June return. While a shortened schedule is expected, Passan and McDaniel spoke to players who said they'd be willing to play in doubleheaders to fit in as many games as they can.

The playoffs could be pushed back to as late as November, with games possibly moved to neutral sites in order to avoid what would likely be harsh weather conditions across parts of the country.