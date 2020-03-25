Browns' Jack Conklin Wants to Help Nick Chubb Win NFL Rushing Title Next Season

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin says he wants to help running back Nick Chubb win the NFL rushing title in 2020.

Conklin, part of the Tennessee Titans offensive line in front of 2019 rushing champion Derrick Henry, joined the Browns on a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency.

"To be able to switch teams and have a guy who's just as good [as Henry] and be able to have an opportunity to go win that record again next year, that's my goal," Conklin told reporters Tuesday. "I want to help us get there and help Chubb reach that goal and win that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.