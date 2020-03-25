ESPN's Adam Schefter Suggests 2020 NFL Draft Take Place over 7 Nights

Steve Helber/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested the 2020 NFL draft should take place over seven nights, with one round each day, on Wednesday's episode of Get Up.

Schefter explained the plan could give NFL front offices more time to focus on mid- and late-round prospects after a limited predraft process because of the coronavirus pandemic, while also making all 255 picks a spectacle at a time when there are limited sports television options.

The NFL insider's proposal came after he reported along with colleague Dianna Russini that the league's general managers are trying to push the draft from its current April 23-25 dates because of the coronavirus.

"I think a lot of owners aren't sold on keeping it on schedule," a league source told ESPN. "Of course the power owners are calling the shots. Plus, add to the fact that April is going to be the toughest month with this virus. It's really a poor look."

Some general managers have also lamented a "competitive disadvantage" for teams in the hardest-hit areas because they won't be able to hold meetings at team facilities for draft preparations, per ESPN.

A seven-night draft would be a diehard football fan's dream because it would leave time for analysis on every pick.

The current three-day construction usually features intense prospect breakdowns for the first-rounders on Day 1, but the television focus over the next two days usually shifts toward interviews with early draft picks and team executives, leaving most picks to scroll across a ticker at the bottom of the screen without much reference. Day 2 has covered the second and third rounds, leaving Day 3 for the last four rounds.

While the idea may have been problematic if the NFL was stuck in a specific venue, Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported the league has already started the process of moving the draft from Las Vegas to a studio setting. It remains unclear whether top prospects will be able to attend.

Although NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to front offices stating team facilities should be shut down starting Wednesday, the league has been hesitant to alter its offseason schedule with free agency proceeding as scheduled last week.

So far the league hasn't announced any changes to the draft aside from canceling all public events in Las Vegas that were scheduled around the event.