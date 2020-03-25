Reigns Responds to McIntyre Saying Edge-Orton Should Main Event over Goldberg

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Roman Reigns expressed no hard feelings Tuesday over Drew McIntyre suggesting that Reigns' Universal Championship match against Goldberg should not main event one of the two nights of WrestleMania 36.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, McIntyre expressed his belief that his WWE title match against Brock Lesnar should main event Night 2 and the Last Man Standing match between Randy Orton and Edge should headline Night 1:

"I've seen Roman pushing the main event of him and Goldberg, and I respect Roman more than most people in the world, but I won the Royal Rumble, mate. I'm the main event [laughs]. I'm going to pick Brock and I to main event Night 2 because that's the one that sends everybody home [proverbially]. For the first night, I'll go for...Ah, it's so hard! Because Roman and Goldberg is for the title and that's very important, it should be the main event. But Edge and Randy Orton is so personal and so well built.

"The situation we're in isn't ideal for most people when having matches, but I know these guys. They're such good sellers and storytellers that it's going to be like a cinematic masterpiece watching their match. That's how it looks in my head. The way they work and the way their facials and their storytelling, I imagine their match will be more like watching a movie. Brock and I, I imagine it's more like a bar fight, very uncomfortable to watch. Which I think that will be cool to play down the camera to everybody at home, we can be smart about it. So you've got to think bigger picture; how can we make this interesting for everybody watching at home? That's the way I see our match. So I'm going to go with Edge and Randy."

Reigns responded with the following tweet:

The Big Dog has main-evented four WrestleManias during his career, and he beat McIntyre on the undercard of last year's WrestleMania. Meanwhile, McIntyre will main-event WrestleMania for the first time if his match against Lesnar does indeed go on last on Night 2.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.