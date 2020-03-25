NHL Rumors: Latest News On Mike Smith, Elvis Merzlikins, Brinson Pasichnuk

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Mike Smith is one of many Edmonton Oilers players turning in strong seasons to help the franchise push for a Stanley Cup.

The 38-year-old, who is in his first season with the franchise, has 19 wins and could be in position to improve on the one-year deal he signed in the offseason.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the two sides have not worked on an extension yet despite some talk that negotiations were underway.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a similar situation with goalie Elvis Merzlikins, and according to Friedman, they "are working on a contract extension."

While those deals may not get done right away, some contracts for college prospects could happen soon, with Arizona State's Brinson Pasichnuk one of the collegiate free agents receiving attention.

Latest NHL Buzz

Mike Smith

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

Smith signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Oilers in the offseason, and it has turned out to be a good deal for both sides.

Edmonton got a reliable veteran netminder, and Smith received a chance to chase a championship on a team with two of the best scorers in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

In each of the last four seasons, Smith has earned at least 19 wins with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames.

The consistency could help him negotiate another short-term deal with Edmonton, despite being one of the oldest players at his position.

Friedman reported March 11 that "there were some rumblings the Oilers and their competitive goaltender were working on a one-year deal, but that appears to be bad info at this time."

If Edmonton is focused on making a deep run into the postseason, it makes sense that it would wait to discuss a new deal with Smith.

Smith likely will not make over $5 million, like he did in the five seasons before coming to Edmonton, but he could still land a decent deal based off his production in net.

Elvis Merzlikins

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Merzlikins produced one of the best streaks of any rookie when he recorded eight consecutive wins from January 11-February 7.

The 25-year-old Latvian has displayed plenty of skill in between the pipes that would convince the Blue Jackets to keep him for quite some time.

Merzlikins has 13 wins, a 2.35 goals-against average and .923 save percentage over 33 appearances.

He is currently earning $874,125 and is scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the campaign.

Columbus faces a similar scenario with Joonas Korpisalo, who is also 25 and a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Blue Jackets may have to make one of them their priority in the long term, but for now, they are both worth keeping around, if possible.

Merzlikins has held his own as a rookie with 12 30-plus save performances, and if he continues to produce at that level, the Blue Jackets would be smart to keep him around.

Brinson Pasichnuk

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

According to TSN's Frank Seravalli, Pasichnuk has cut his list of prospective suitors down to a pair of franchises.

Pasichnuk "narrowed down his list from 20 teams down to two," Seravalli said during a recent Insider Trading segment on TSN.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal noted the San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes "might be the front runners" for the Arizona State product.

Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News also hinted at San Jose's interest by saying "there's reason to believe the Sharks are in the mix."

The 22-year-old Alberta native produced 11 goals and 26 assists in his senior season with the Sun Devils.

He finished his collegiate career with back-to-back 30-point campaigns and was named captain of the side for his junior and senior seasons.

The defensemen's scoring ability drew in plenty of potential suitors, but San Jose might be the most familiar with his game since he attended its development camp last season.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference and EliteProspects.com



Contract information obtained from Spotrac

