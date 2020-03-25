NFL Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Jameis Winston, Top Remaining QBs

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

As soon as Tom Brady's two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was finalized, it became clear the Jameis Winston era had ended in Florida.

Now, Winston remains on the free-agent market looking for an opportunity to start the next chapter of his career. It's unclear if he'll be a starter in 2020, as the list of teams needing one has greatly dwindled since free agency began last week.

Winston isn't the only former starting quarterback who doesn't have a team, so it will be interesting to see where these veterans end up.

Here are predictions for where Winston and the other top remaining quarterbacks on the market will land this offseason.

Jameis Winston

Lately, there's been more buzz about teams that aren't interested in Jameis Winston rather than potential suitors.

ESPN's Adam Schefter ruled out the Chargers during an appearance on Get Up! on Monday, while ESPN's John Keim reported last week that there is "no chance" the Redskins would add Winston. The Steelers seemed like an ideal spot for Winston to go as a backup, but NBC Sports' Peter King doesn't think that will happen.

So, where does that leave Winston in 2020? Perhaps he could stay in Florida by signing a short-term deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville traded Nick Foles to Chicago, so it could use a backup for Gardner Minshew II. Plus, given Minshew's lack of NFL experience, Winston would be a nice option to have in case it needs an alternative.

Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season, but he continued to struggle with turning the ball over as he threw a league-high 30 interceptions. If he could get on the field for the Jaguars and improve in that area, it may lead to him getting his career back on track.

Prediction: Jaguars

Cam Newton

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Panthers couldn't work out a trade for Cam Newton, so they ended up releasing the former NFL MVP on Tuesday. After Newton played only two games last season due to a foot injury, Carolina went out and signed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason to take over the starting job.

Now, Newton will look to sign with a team and get an opportunity to show that he's healthy and can return to the form he showed when leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl and winning the league's MVP in the 2015 season.

That opportunity won't come with the Washington Redskins, who are now led by former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. Washington acquired a different Carolina quarterback on Monday, adding Kyle Allen via trade, so it seems unlikely it would also bring in Newton.

Instead, Newton will join the team he lost to in Super Bowl 50—the Broncos. It won't be a starting opportunity (at least at first), but Denver could use a reliable backup to inexperienced starter Drew Lock.

Prediction: Broncos

Joe Flacco

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

At this point in Joe Flacco's career, he'll likely be a veteran backup who can pass on wisdom to a younger quarterback and provide a team with reliable depth. He was released by the Broncos last week after only one season with them, during which he played only eight games due to a neck injury.

Flacco spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, which included leading them to victory in Super Bowl XLVII. However, he's now 35 and has played 10 or fewer games in three of the last five seasons, including each of the past two.

It's possible that Flacco decides to retire and that he's played his final NFL game. But Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL recently reported that multiple teams are interested in adding him as a backup, assuming he's healthy.

Expect at least one more year for Flacco. A solid landing spot would be the Jets, where he could mentor 22-year-old Sam Darnold and pass down some of the knowledge from his 12-year career.

Prediction: Jets