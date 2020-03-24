Eric Ebron Says Scout Who Critiqued His Blocking 'Must Be Great at His Job'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 25, 2020

Indianapolis Colts' Eric Ebron (85) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

NFL scouts beware: Players are more likely than ever to see your anonymous comments about them. 

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps players home this offseason, it's only a matter of time before more and more come across bulletin-board material on social media. That was certainly the case on Tuesday for tight end Eric Ebron.   

After reportedly agreeing to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year, $12 million deal, the veteran caught a local sports radio personality quoting a long-time scout who said he can't block. 

That didn't sit well with the tight end—not only that he was called out, but also that he was judged by someone who didn't attach their name to the statement. 

"He must be great at his job," Ebron quote-tweeted, "'long time NFL scout' congrats to him." 

