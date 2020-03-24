Andy Roddick Asks Tennis Channel for Job, Offers to Intern at Home Amid COVID-19

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Once the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Andy Roddick has found himself like many who retire at a young age, bored and looking for purpose.

What's a 37-year-old former tennis pro to do except ask for a job in his old industry.

Roddick took to Twitter on Tuesday and reached out to the Tennis Channel to see if it could use any help on air these days.

The 2003 U.S. Open winner isn't going to let social distancing stop him from landing the gig, either. Roddick said he'd be willing to work from home and intern as he looks to make inroads at the network.

Being that he's Andy Roddick after all, the Tennis Channel couldn't not reply to him. Unfortunately, the network is going to need to look at his resume, which doesn't boast much experience in front of the camera except for a cameo in the Adam Sandler movie Just Go with It.

It may help his case if he leaves that out of his cover letter.