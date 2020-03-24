Andy Roddick Asks Tennis Channel for Job, Offers to Intern at Home Amid COVID-19

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 25, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: In town for the US Open, Andy Roddick walks the red carpet at the IHG “Legends, Unmatched” soiree at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi on August 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Once the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Andy Roddick has found himself like many who retire at a young age, bored and looking for purpose.

What's a 37-year-old former tennis pro to do except ask for a job in his old industry.

Roddick took to Twitter on Tuesday and reached out to the Tennis Channel to see if it could use any help on air these days.

The 2003 U.S. Open winner isn't going to let social distancing stop him from landing the gig, either. Roddick said he'd be willing to work from home and intern as he looks to make inroads at the network.

Being that he's Andy Roddick after all, the Tennis Channel couldn't not reply to him. Unfortunately, the network is going to need to look at his resume, which doesn't boast much experience in front of the camera except for a cameo in the Adam Sandler movie Just Go with It.

It may help his case if he leaves that out of his cover letter.

Video Play Button

Related

    2020 French Open Postponed

    French Open moved to Sept. 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    2020 French Open Postponed

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Serena Williams Says She Will Spend 'Next 6 Weeks in Solitude' During WTA Break

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams Says She Will Spend 'Next 6 Weeks in Solitude' During WTA Break

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    ATP Suspends Tour for 6 Weeks

    Tour announces six-week suspension of men’s professional tennis due to coronavirus safety concerns

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    ATP Suspends Tour for 6 Weeks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Indian Wells Canceled Because of Coronavirus

    2020 tennis tournament won't take place after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed in southern California area

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Indian Wells Canceled Because of Coronavirus

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report