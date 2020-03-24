Olympic Flame to Stay Lit in Tokyo as 'Beacon of Hope' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame is displayed outside Fukushima railway station in Fukushima Prefecture on March 24, 2020. - The Olympic torch relay, due to begin on March 25 from a symbolic site in Fukushima, will proceed as scheduled but organisers said they would re-assess in the coming days given the
PHILIP FONG/Getty Images

While the 2020 Games in Tokyo were officially postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, the Olympic flame will remain lit as a symbol of hope during the pandemic.

"The Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could be the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present," the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said in a statement.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

