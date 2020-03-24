Olympic Flame to Stay Lit in Tokyo as 'Beacon of Hope' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Olympic Flame to Stay Lit in Tokyo as 'Beacon of Hope' Amid COVID-19 PandemicMarch 25, 2020
PHILIP FONG/Getty Images
While the 2020 Games in Tokyo were officially postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, the Olympic flame will remain lit as a symbol of hope during the pandemic.
"The Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could be the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present," the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said in a statement.
