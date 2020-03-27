NFL Free Agency 2020: Players Now in Danger of Losing Starting Roles

NFL Free Agency 2020: Players Now in Danger of Losing Starting RolesMarch 27, 2020
During NFL free agency, teams can drastically improve a roster, but the acquisitions also breed in-house competition. A new teammate could shake up the depth chart.
On top of that, prior relationships between members of the coaching staff and incoming veterans put those outside the loop at a disadvantage.
As is the case every year, front offices find potential upgrades for weaker positions. Now, incumbent starters have to look over their shoulders with a newcomer set to take on a prominent role or battle for a first-unit job.
Let's take a look at eight players who could lose a spot in the starting lineup. In most scenarios, the veteran addition has ties to members within the organization or signed a lucrative deal that suggests he'll step into a major role, restricting the first stringer's workload.
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
Although Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace publicly supports quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as the starter, he made a move to put some pressure on the young passer for the upcoming season.
Chicago sent a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Nick Foles, who had a disappointing 2019 campaign. Yet, the signal-caller's one-year flameout on a four-year, $88 million deal didn't scare away the Bears.
Lead skipper Matt Nagy and Foles crossed paths during the 2016 season when the former served as the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears' new signal-caller is also familiar with Bill Lazor, who held the quarterbacks coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.
With Foles' ties to the head coach and offensive coordinator, Trubisky shouldn't feel untouchable in the lead spot. He'll likely start the season under center, but if the 25-year-old opens the campaign with zero touchdown passes in five of his first seven outings like he did last term, the Bears may look for the hook.
In Week 13 last year, the Jaguars benched Foles for 2019 sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew II, but the eight-year veteran has Super Bowl MVP credentials and knows the Bears system.
Because of Foles' potential plug-and-play fit, coupled with his starting experience, the coaching staff may have Trubisky on a short leash.
Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers opened the floodgates for wide receiver signings Tuesday, inking Robby Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract.
On the collegiate level, Anderson played at Temple under Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, which makes the wide receiver a solid fit for the rebuild in Carolina. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater isn’t known for a big arm, but he can find the 6'3", 190-pound pass-catcher in space and watch him rack up yards after the catch.
Anderson's arrival, on a deal that averages $10 million per year, probably means Curtis Samuel's role will take a hit for the 2020 season.
Last year, Samuel started 15 out of 16 contests, logging career highs in catches (54), yards (627) and touchdown receptions (six), but the three-year wideout only hauled in 51.4 percent of his targets.
Even though a drop-off in quarterback play between a healthy Cam Newton and backups Kyle Allen and Will Grier contributed to inefficiencies in the passing game, Samuel didn't do enough to solidify his spot opposite DJ Moore last year. He could drop to third in the pecking order for targets in 2020.
In 2016, Anderson came into the league as an undrafted free agent, but he quickly developed into a primary pass-catching target in New York. The 26-year-old's connection with Rhule should catapult him to the No. 2 spot on the wide receiver depth chart.
Chris Hubbard, RT, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns made an early splash on the free-agent market, coming to terms with offensive tackle Jack Conklin on a three-year, $42 million deal. Obviously, with that contract, he's going to start, but the 25-year-old could boot Chris Hubbard out of a spot in the team's five-man front.
Since 2018, for the most part, Hubbard has manned the right tackle position. In Cleveland, he's allowed 10 sacks, per STATS (via the Washington Post), which likely pushed team brass to seek an upgrade.
Earning a top-three contract annually among right tackles, Conklin should continue to play his natural pro position. The Browns can experiment with Hubbard at the vacant left tackle spot. At 6'4", 295 pounds, he lacks ideal size for a shift inside to guard.
Through four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hubbard didn't get substantial reps at left tackle, so he's not a natural fit on quarterback Baker Mayfield's blind side. The 28-year-old could fall into a backup role or lose his roster spot because of inconsistencies in pass protection. The Browns can save $4.87 million if they release him, per Over The Cap.
Sam Tevi, RT, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers added two new faces to the offensive line. The front office swapped tackle Russell Okung for guard Trai Turner before free agency. On Day 2 of the legal tampering period, the team agreed on a three-year, $30 million contract with Bryan Bulaga.
Between the 2010 and 2019 seasons, Bulaga became a fixture at right tackle for the Green Bay Packers. Although the Chargers have a vacancy on the left because of Okung's departure, the 10-year veteran should continue to line up on the right side because of his extensive experience at that position. He would displace Sam Tevi.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic expressed his concern with Tevi but highlighted a positive from the Chargers' perspective.
"I'm not convinced Tevi is good enough in pass protection to be a clear-cut starter at right tackle," Popper wrote. "But the Chargers love his athleticism in the run game, so we’ll give him the nod."
Tevi's size (6'5", 315 lbs) and fluid movement could help him in a transition to the interior. Perhaps he could replace free agent Michael Schofield at right guard. On the perimeter, the three-year veteran has allowed 11.5 sacks, per STATS (via the Washington Post).
If Tevi doesn't compete for a guard spot, he'll likely hang around in a reserve role on call to provide depth across the offensive line.
Trent Murphy, DE, Buffalo Bills
When we assess the impact of defensive ends and edge-rushers, sacks and pocket pressures should factor into the evaluation. Trent Murphy didn't produce big numbers in either category, recording five and 19, respectively.
Murphy hasn't been able to match the production from his strong 2016 campaign in which he logged 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Although the 29-year-old had a solid role on defense, playing 65 percent of the snaps, he didn't show a consistent push near the pocket, logging two of five sacks in the final 2019 regular-season game.
The Buffalo Bills signed edge-rusher Mario Addison. He played four-plus seasons under Sean McDermott, who was the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers between 2011 and 2016.
Before McDermott accepted the Bills' head coaching position, he saw Addison record 9.5 sacks in a breakout 2016 campaign. Since then, the 32-year-old became a full-time starter and premier pass-rusher with 29.5 sacks.
Addison's recent production and connection to McDermott may lead to a starting role at Murphy's expense. The former Panthers edge-rusher would line up opposite Jerry Hughes, who's opened all but one game for the Bills since 2014.
Denico Autry, DT, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts traded their 13th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for DeForest Buckner and then signed him to an extension that slots the 26-year-old right behind Aaron Donald in annual salary among defensive tackles. He's going to play a prominent role on the defensive line, which means someone must sacrifice a significant number of snaps.
In 2018, Denico Autry signed with the Colts and put together a breakout campaign as a starter, logging a team-leading nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Last year, he played more defensive snaps but didn't provide the same impact, finishing with just 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.
At 6'4", 315 pounds, Grover Stewart seems locked into the nose tackle position, leaving Autry (6'5", 285 lbs) to battle for the under-tackle spot next to him.
Without a doubt, Buckner's 28.5 career sacks and four-year, $84 million salary suggest he'll line up next to Stewart on the interior, though he can move to different spots along the line.
Fortunately for the Colts, Autry's contract only carries a $5.71 million cap hit for 2020, per Spotrac. He's not a high-priced asset headed for a diminished workload; his salary would match his rotational role.
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals took aim at the cornerback market, signing former Minnesota Vikings Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.
In Minnesota, Alexander manned the slot. He's the probable replacement for Darqueze Dennard, who's still a free agent. Waynes has experience on the boundary. The five-year veteran will push either William Jackson III or Dre Kirkpatrick out of the starting lineup.
Between Kirkpatrick and Jackson, the latter seems like the more valuable commodity. At 27, he's three years younger and logged at least 13 pass breakups in his first two seasons. The former missed 13 games over the last two campaigns because of head, shoulder and knee injuries.
Furthermore, the Bengals can release Kirkpatrick and save $8.29 million, per Over The Cap. Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal, which is fully guaranteed for injury at $9.95 million.
To make room for Waynes, who signed a three-year, $42 million contract, the Bengals could release Kirkpatrick and recoup the available cash on his deal.
Tre Flowers, CB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks didn't pull off a blockbuster trade, but the club acquired a starting-caliber cornerback Monday. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the team sent a fifth-round pick to the Washington Redskins for Quinton Dunbar.
Weeks before the trade, Anderson reported that Dunbar wanted a new contract. With that understanding, the Seahawks didn't acquire the boundary cover man for a backup position.
Last year, cornerback Shaquill Griffin earned his first Pro Bowl invite, allowing a 57.1 percent completion rate. On the opposite side of the field, Tre Flowers logged three interceptions, eight pass breakups and two sacks, but his safety background may help him transition to the nickelback role in sub-packages.
Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest sees Flowers as the odd man out with Dunbar in the fold.
"Flowers should approach this news with the belief that he’s on the outside of the starting lineup looking in," Fann wrote.
Since 2018, Dunbar has missed 14 games because of knee, shin and hamstring injuries. Because of his inconsistent availability, Flowers could still play a lot of snaps on the perimeter. Nonetheless, the newly acquired cornerback will shake up the secondary.
As the more established cover man, Griffin shouldn't see major changes in his role unless he's tasked with shadowing No. 1 wideouts. Head coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. will have to be creative with Flowers' fit in their scheme.
All signings and extensions via Spotrac.