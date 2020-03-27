NFL Free Agency 2020: Players Now in Danger of Losing Starting Roles

0 of 8

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

During NFL free agency, teams can drastically improve a roster, but the acquisitions also breed in-house competition. A new teammate could shake up the depth chart.

On top of that, prior relationships between members of the coaching staff and incoming veterans put those outside the loop at a disadvantage.

As is the case every year, front offices find potential upgrades for weaker positions. Now, incumbent starters have to look over their shoulders with a newcomer set to take on a prominent role or battle for a first-unit job.

Let's take a look at eight players who could lose a spot in the starting lineup. In most scenarios, the veteran addition has ties to members within the organization or signed a lucrative deal that suggests he'll step into a major role, restricting the first stringer's workload.