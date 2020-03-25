Underrated RB Prospects with Chance to Be the Next Alvin Kamara or Aaron Jones

0 of 6

If you've followed NFL free agency closely, you know the market for running backs like Melvin Gordon III and Todd Gurley wasn't robust. Both landed new jobs, but neither was highly compensated. Gordon got the bigger deal at $8 million per season with the Denver Broncos, and Gurley ended up with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $6 million contract.

Teams simply aren't willing to spend big on a running back, and for good reason. Starting-caliber backs can be found later in the draft and at a budget price.

Last year's two leading rushers, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb were both second-round draft picks, but starters can be found even later than Round 2. Alvin Kamara was a third-rounder, while budding star Aaron Jones was a fifth-round selection.

Does this year's draft class contain the next Kamara or Jones? It's entirely possible, and here, we'll examine some prospects who could be that guy. We'll be looking specifically at prospects ranked outside the top five on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board and at players with the skill sets needed to be stars at the next level.