LA Chargers Reveal New 'Bolt' Logo, Tease Jersey Changes in Twitter Video

LA Chargers Reveal New 'Bolt' Logo, Tease Jersey Changes in Twitter VideoMarch 24, 2020
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their logo and jersey for the 2020 season.
In a video released via Twitter on Tuesday, the team teased a "new look" as it prepares for its first season playing in SoFi Stadium:
The change comes after fans noticed the Los Angeles Rams' new logo bears a strong resemblance to the Chargers' look:
The teams will share a home stadium when SoFi Stadium opens this summer.
The Chargers have used a version of the arched lightning bolt as their primary logo since 1974. The last time they made changes to it came after the 2006 season when they went from a white to gold lightning bolt.
Who’s Cam Newton Signing With?
Vegas is giving Miami (+200) and Jacksonville (+250) the top odds to sign the former MVP ➡️