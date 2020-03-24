LA Chargers Reveal New 'Bolt' Logo, Tease Jersey Changes in Twitter Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: A detailed view of the Chargers logo on the helmet of Trent Scott #68 of the Los Angeles Chargers during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their logo and jersey for the 2020 season. 

In a video released via Twitter on Tuesday, the team teased a "new look" as it prepares for its first season playing in SoFi Stadium:

The change comes after fans noticed the Los Angeles Rams' new logo bears a strong resemblance to the Chargers' look:

The teams will share a home stadium when SoFi Stadium opens this summer. 

The Chargers have used a version of the arched lightning bolt as their primary logo since 1974. The last time they made changes to it came after the 2006 season when they went from a white to gold lightning bolt.   

