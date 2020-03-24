LA Chargers Reveal New 'Bolt' Logo, Tease Jersey Changes in Twitter Video

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their logo and jersey for the 2020 season.

In a video released via Twitter on Tuesday, the team teased a "new look" as it prepares for its first season playing in SoFi Stadium:

The change comes after fans noticed the Los Angeles Rams' new logo bears a strong resemblance to the Chargers' look:

The teams will share a home stadium when SoFi Stadium opens this summer.

The Chargers have used a version of the arched lightning bolt as their primary logo since 1974. The last time they made changes to it came after the 2006 season when they went from a white to gold lightning bolt.