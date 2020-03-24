Giants Rumors: Darrelle Revis' Cousin Dravon Askew-Henry Agrees to Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 7: Dravon Askew-Henry #22 of the New York Guardians looks on during the XFL game against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park on March 7, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/XFL via Getty Images)
XFL/Getty Images

Dravon Askew-Henry, the cousin of former Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis, is making the jump from the XFL to the NFL after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the New York Giants

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants are giving Askew-Henry a two-year contract and will let him compete for time as the nickel cornerback.

Askew-Henry played college football at West Virginia University from 2014-18, starting all 51 games he played and an honorable mention All-Big 12 player as a senior. 

After going undrafted by NFL teams in 2019, Askew-Henry signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent. The 24-year-old appeared in all four preseason games, making nine combined tackles and one pass breakup, but he was among the final wave of roster cuts on Aug. 31. 

The New York Guardians drafted Askew-Henry with the No. 31 overall pick. He was leading the league with six pass breakups through five games before the XFL season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Giants currently have James Bradberry, DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley, Derrick Baity Jr. and Rashaan Gaulden at cornerback on their roster. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Giants Hand Out Two of the NFL's Worst Free-Agent Contracts?

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Did Giants Hand Out Two of the NFL's Worst Free-Agent Contracts?

    Dan Benton
    via Giants Wire

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Broncos May Be a Sleeping Giant

    Denver's strong offseason shouldn't go unnoticed, says @GDavenport

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why the Broncos May Be a Sleeping Giant

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report