Cristiano Ronaldo, Agent Jorge Mendes Donate €1M Toward Coronavirus Relief

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during a round of sixteen, first leg, soccer match between Lyon and Juventus at the at the Lyon Olympic Stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes have pledged one million euros toward funding three intensive care units in Portugal to aid in coronavirus relief.

Amitai Winehouse of the Daily Mail reported the donation will cover two ICUs in Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon and one at the Santo Antonio hospital in Porto.

"We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to finance two intensive care units for critical patients suffering from COVID-19," the Santa Maria president, Daniel Ferro, said. "There are fans, monitors, infusion pumps, beds ... all the equipment that constitutes an intensive care unit equipped to provide care to a COVID-19 patient."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Achraf to Return and Sign New 5 Year Madrid Contract

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Achraf to Return and Sign New 5 Year Madrid Contract

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid

    Photo: Ronaldo spends quarantine in the gym amid Coronavirus outbreak

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Photo: Ronaldo spends quarantine in the gym amid Coronavirus outbreak

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Wild Ronaldo to PSG Rumour 💰

    Journalist claims CR7 wants to replace Neymar

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Wild Ronaldo to PSG Rumour 💰

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Neymar or Lautaro for Barca

    Financial impact of coronavirus means Barcelona can no longer afford both players this summer (ESPN)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar or Lautaro for Barca

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com