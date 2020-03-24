Cristiano Ronaldo, Agent Jorge Mendes Donate €1M Toward Coronavirus Relief

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes have pledged one million euros toward funding three intensive care units in Portugal to aid in coronavirus relief.

Amitai Winehouse of the Daily Mail reported the donation will cover two ICUs in Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon and one at the Santo Antonio hospital in Porto.

"We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to finance two intensive care units for critical patients suffering from COVID-19," the Santa Maria president, Daniel Ferro, said. "There are fans, monitors, infusion pumps, beds ... all the equipment that constitutes an intensive care unit equipped to provide care to a COVID-19 patient."

