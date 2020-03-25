Most Popular Air Maxes on StockX Right NowMarch 25, 2020
Most Popular Air Maxes on StockX Right Now
Thirty-three years ago, in 1987 to pen it another way, Nike reshuffled the kicks game in an unforgettable manner with the release of the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 1.
The still-legendary design centered around the visible cushioning system has seen many iterations over the years since. Call it one of the few designs that register in "timeless" sneakers territory, as modern takes atop the tried-and-true formula have long commanded attention.
A 2020 look at the anniversary on Air Max day encompasses past juggernauts and glimpses into the future. On this March 26, it's all about paying homage to a dominant ever-evolving line.
Sean Wortherspoon X Nike Air Max 1/97
Release Date: March 26, 2018
Average Resale Price: $986
The Air Max 97/1 Sean Wotherspoon stresses the versatility the entire line boasts.
Few kicks can pull off the design while throwing out a wild array of colors that fits in pretty much any setting.
An Air Max day release two years ago, this one throws out a corduroy look with colors like Light Blue Fury and Lemon Wash atop the familiar trappings in a way that will have it sticking around on lists 10 or more years down the line.
Nike Air Max 90 "Mars Landing"
Release Date: March 16, 2019
Average Resale Price: $129
The Air Max brand can even go interstellar.
Talk about versatility in kicks, right? The "Mars Landing" is exactly what it sounds like as a rugged red offering that looks like the surface of a certain planet.
Boasting a Magma Orange-Mars Stone counterplay with a starry midsole and some eye-catching laces, the 2019 release furthers the idea the Air Max can work with anything.
Nike Air Max 90 Off-White "Black"
Release Date: February 7, 2019
Average Resale Price: $598
It was only a matter of time before the off-white craze meshed with Air Max.
The off-white Air Max easily catapulted into the realm of one of 2019's best releases. How could it not? The mostly-black offering with the white Swoosh from Virgil just worked, never mind the usual off-white staple designs like the orange.
Some pairings work. Some don't This one is assuredly the former.
Nike Air Max 90 Off-White "Desert Ore
Release Date: February 7, 2019
Average Resale Price: $579
Why stop with one off-white take on the classic design?
Virgil upped the ante with a second release in 2019 and it certainly falls into "eye-catcher" territory. We're talking a desert colorway with beige and a must-see mango orange Swoosh.
Where the orange of a usual off-white release commands attention, this one throws in a dash of blue for good measure. It's a versatile offering for most occasions, provided sneakerheads can find it.
Atmos X Nike Air Max 2 Light
Release Date: April 5, 2019
Average Resale Price: $147
It wouldn't be a longstanding design without some serious offerings that push the limit.
The Atmos edition does just that. A multi-color design throws out multiple Swooshes, adds in the word "AIR" and even puts up some bright laces for good measure.
Said multi-color design extends to the bottom of the shoe too and this is merely a single example of a variety pack with global designs and likewise, global streetwear appeal.
Atmos X Nike Air Max 1 "Animal Pack" 2
Release Date: March 17, 2018
Average Resale Price: $354
Another innovative Atmos offering, this 2018 must-see look draws inspiration from the “Animal” AM95.
And animal is the right word considering the patterns of tigers, leopards, zebras and ponies splashed throughout. Why not add some wicked color too? We're talking wheat, red, bison and green atop the animal prints.
Can this one suit any occasion? Maybe not. But more often than not they are the occasion.
Nike Air Max 97 "Wolf Grey"
Release Date: August 1, 2017
Average Resale Price: $143
As far as anniversary shoes go...it's hard to top this.
The wolf grey look went public to honor the 30th anniversary of the Air Max and instantly earned heavyweight status.
Featuring a minimalistic clean look with hints of gray coming in on the Swoosh and bottoms, the honorary look went with plenty of styles, helping it become a sensational hit. Sometimes basic just works, especially if it's wrapped in an Air Max look.
Nike Air Max 1 "Have a Nike Day"
Release Date: March 1, 2019
Average Resale Price: $113
It's hard to hate some wordplay like Have a Nike Day, right?
Another colorful release, the Swoosh here is actually a traditional black while playing off fun colors like Space Purple. Suede and mesh overlays form a nice complementary effort on what is otherwise a basic white bottom.
Call it a nice modern look with retro inspirations, filling a niche of a theme sneakerheads everywhere can appreciate.
Nike Air Max 97 "Neon Seoul"
Release Date: April 13, 2019
Average Resale Price: $225
Any kick with the word "neon" in it has to be an eye-grabber.
So goes the story for the Air Max 97 Neon Seoul, a mostly-black effort that sticks out thanks to the slashes of red, silver, and blue, never mind the alluring red Swoosh.
For those who don't want a boring all-black look on the familiar design, the neon here is different enough to change up the vibes while still managing to walk pretty close to "safe" territory.
Nike Air Max 1 "Anniversary Red"
Release Date: September 21, 2017
Average Resale Price: $174
Another 30th-anniversary offering, the sleek red from Tinker Hatfield remains simply iconic.
And it doesn't need to do anything special. University Red with dashes of gray and white bring a classic look to modern times in a fitting reminder of Air Max staying power.
A look that fits with anything, there's a reason Nike trotted this out for a big anniversary.
