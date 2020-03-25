Most Popular Air Maxes on StockX Right Now

0 of 10

StockX

Thirty-three years ago, in 1987 to pen it another way, Nike reshuffled the kicks game in an unforgettable manner with the release of the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 1.

The still-legendary design centered around the visible cushioning system has seen many iterations over the years since. Call it one of the few designs that register in "timeless" sneakers territory, as modern takes atop the tried-and-true formula have long commanded attention.

A 2020 look at the anniversary on Air Max day encompasses past juggernauts and glimpses into the future. On this March 26, it's all about paying homage to a dominant ever-evolving line.