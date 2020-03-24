2020 NFL Free Agency: Rumors and Predictions for Jameis Winston, Clowney, More

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Free agency kicked off with a bang this year, with legitimate stars such as Tom Brady, Melvin Gordon III, Todd Gurley and Philip Rivers changing teams in the first week.

The activity has slowed a bit coming into Week 2, though there are several notable names remaining on the open market. One of them, former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, is out of a job, partly because the Buccaneers brought in Brady.

Tampa may have still decided to move on from Winston even if the six-time champion had signed elsewhere. However, adding Brady took another starting job out of the picture—which is a problematic trend for Winston.

Brady joined the Buccaneers, Rivers joined the Colts, Teddy Bridgewater was signed by the Carolina Panthers, and the Chicago Bears traded for Nick Foles. Even the Las Vegas Raiders found competition for Derek Carr by signing Marcus Mariota. Winston's options are limited.

"There is not another obvious landing spot for Jameis Winston where he can compete for a starting job on Day 1, not on the surface right now," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Get Up.

Winston's next job will likely be as a backup. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are widely expected to target quarterbacks in this year's draft. However, they already have veteran signal-callers who can fill the transitional role. Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick are each capable of running an offense while grooming a rookie to take over.

That could change in Cincinnati if the Bengals are able to trade Dalton. However, his salary is keeping teams away, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

There likely aren't many teams willing to give Winston a role. There certainly aren't any who are eager to do so.

"Talking to one general manager in the league who actually has a need at the quarterback position, he said the market for Jameis feels to him ice-cold," ESPN's Jeff Darlington said.

Barring a domino effect from another quarterback move, Winston may have to wait until after the draft to find a new home.

Prediction: Winston is not signed before the NFL draft.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Were the Dolphins Interested in Jadeveon Clowney?

While the Dolphins aren't likely to reach out to Winston, they might have had a strong interest in one of the other notable remaining free agents. Maybe.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Miami made Jadeveon Clowney a $17 million-per-year offer:

The 27-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowler, is the top pass-rusher still on the open market. Seeing as how the Dolphins produced a mere 23 sacks as a team in 2019, an interest in him would make sense.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, though, they did not make an offer to Clowney:

Whether Miami did or did not try to sign Clowney, they're unlikely to do so now. As Jackson pointed out, the team added defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson instead.

Some team will sign the South Carolina product—a return to the Seattle Seahawks is entirely possible—but it probably won't be the Dolphins.

Prediction: Clowney re-signs with Seattle.

Could Matt Breida be on the Move?

While there was a flurry of free-agent signings in the first week of the new league year, the trade market was also quite active. The San Francisco 49ers were part of that activity, sending defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Though he isn't being actively shopped, running back Matt Breida could also be on his way out of San Francisco. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the team would be willing to part with the 25-year-old for less than what they'd get if he's signed as a restricted free agent.

"The 49ers gave running back Matt Breida a second-round tender as a restricted free agent. They are open to discussing trades with other teams for less compensation than it would take to sign him to an offer sheet," Maiocco wrote.

Depending on San Francisco's asking price, the Georgia Southern product could be a solid option for running back-needy teams. He rushed for 623 yards in 2019 and finished with an impressive 5.1 yards-per-carry average.

The 49ers can likely afford to part with Breida. Raheem Mostert established himself as a standout back during the postseason, and Tevin Coleman is a tremendous second option. They also have Jerick McKinnon under contract, though he's been sidelined since tearing his ACL before the 2018 season.

Prediction: San Francisco trades or releases Breida before the regular season.