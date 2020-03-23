Patriots Trade Rumors: Teams Tried to 'Push' QBs on NE Before Hoyer Contract

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly approaching their search for a Tom Brady replacement with caution.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on NFL Total Access that teams around the league reached out to New England "trying to push guys on the Patriots to see if they can get a pick back in return for one of their quarterbacks."



Garafolo added that the Indianapolis Colts tried to trade quarterback Brian Hoyer to the Patriots, but they opted to wait until the 34-year-old became a free agent.

Hoyer was released by the Colts on Saturday in a move corresponding with the team signing Philip Rivers, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Patriots had agreed with Hoyer on a one-year deal.

