Watch Tua Tagovailoa Show off Footwork, Passing in Post-Hip Injury Workout Video

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa showed encouraging signs to interested NFL teams by sharing a video of himself going through throwing drills Monday:

The Alabama quarterback was medically cleared for all football activity earlier this month. Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending dislocated hip on Nov. 16, and health has been the main concern associated with him ahead of next month's NFL draft. Tagovailoa dealt with ankle and hand injuries at Alabama prior to dislocating his hip.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist finished his abbreviated 2019 junior season with 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions on 71.4 percent completion.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Tagovailoa to go fifth overall to the Miami Dolphins in his latest mock draft:

"In the actual 2020 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins will likely have to package a combination of their three first-rounders and two second-rounders in this year's draft to move up and select Tua, but so many NFL insiders believe he will be the team's pick that it's easy to see them using the wisely acquired draft capital to make a move for the quarterback.

"When healthy, Tagovailoa is a special passer with awesome touch, accuracy, field vision and mobility. He's a little bit of Drew Brees with a little bit of Russell Wilson mixed in. The NFL will go wild for that type of quarterback as long as his medicals from two ankle injuries and a dislocated hip in the last two seasons come back clean."

Tagovailoa attended February's combine but did not work out. He has a pro day scheduled for April 9.