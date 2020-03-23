Astros Cite 'Sincere Apologies' in Response to Sign-Stealing Lawsuits

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Lawyers for the Houston Astros said members of the organization expressed "sincere apologies and remorse" after the sign-stealing scandal.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, this is part of the argument presented to try to dismiss three different lawsuits from season tickets holders against the organization.

The lawyers argued the plaintiffs have no legal standing to recover damages, but first noted how contrite the organization has been:

"The 'sign-stealing' controversy has been a source of great disappointment to Astros fans as well as to the Astros organization. On several occasions, members of the Astros organization—including individual players and its Owner, Jim Crane—have expressed their sincere apologies and remorse for the events described in the report by the Commissioner of Major League Baseball."

An MLB investigation discovered the Astros illegally used technology to steal signs from opposing teams during the 2017 season, which ended with Houston winning the World Series. The commissioner's report confirmed the allegations and suspended manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow while the players avoided discipline.

Though various members of the organization have since apologized, not many were convinced about the sincerity.

Owner Jim Crane read a prepared statement in February but had some inconsistencies during the press conference:

Hinch gave an interview on MLB Network where he showed remorse, although he still did little to stop the cheating from happening:

Regardless of statements after the fact, Astros lawyers argued fans have no right to file a lawsuit against a team.

"As many courts have held, a ticket holder has only the right to enter a venue and to have a seat for the ticketed game, and cannot complain afterward that the game should have been played differently," the filing said.

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger also filed a lawsuit against Houston after a rough game against the team altered his career.