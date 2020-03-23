49ers Rumors: Ex-Cowboys DT Kerry Hyder Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hyder spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in all 16 games as a reserve. He finished the year with 17 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

The former undrafted free agent has also spent time with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, excelling in 2016 as a pass-rushing specialist for the Lions. He totaled eight sacks and 19 quarterback hits that season despite mostly coming off the bench.

Hyder's career was then derailed when he suffered a torn Achilles in the ensuring preseason, missing the entire 2017 regular season.

The 28-year-old has played in 23 games since then, recording just two sacks in this stretch.

San Francisco offers another chance to get back on track alongside some of the top pass-rushers in football. Even after trading away DeForest Buckner, the defensive line features Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and others.

Hyder could provide additional depth without much pressure to produce.