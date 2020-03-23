Browns Trade Rumors: Trent Williams 'Still a Possibility' If Redskins Drop Price

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' splashy offseason may feature another big move: trading for Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams.   

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com: "The Browns explored trading for Williams after the Redskins gave him permission to seek a deal two weeks ago, he's ... still a possibility if the Redskins lower their asking price and/or if Williams is willing to accept less in an extension."

Cabot added that Williams' former offensive line coach in Washington, Bill Callahan, "is now with the Browns in that capacity, and thinks highly of Williams." And should the Browns give up a quality draft pick to acquire him, "they'd likely want a longer-term deal, which would effectively take them out of the strong left tackle market in the draft."

So it's hardly a guarantee. But adding the 31-year-old Williams would be another solid move for a Browns team that has already bolstered the offense by adding right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper and fullback Andy Janovich. 

Namely, it would give young quarterback Baker Mayfield much-needed protection on his blind side.

There's little doubt that Mayfield has the weapons in place to succeed in Hooper, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. But improving the offensive line in front of him was a huge priority in the offseason. Conklin was an excellent addition, but he won't protect Mayfield's blind side.

The young quarterback took a step back in 2019, throwing for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing just 59.4 percent of his passes. He was also sacked 40 times. 

Only former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw more interceptions than Mayfield last season (30), while only six quarterbacks were sacked more. And among qualified signal-callers, Mayfield's quarterback rating of 78.8 was the second-worst mark in the NFL. 

Bolstering the offense around Mayfield, who showed promise during his rookie season, was a huge priority for the Browns. Changing head coaches and appointing Kevin Stefanski should help, as will the many additions.

But adding Williams would be the cherry on top of an excellent offseason for the Browns. 

