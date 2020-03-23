Saints Rumors: Noah Spence Agrees to New Contract After Joining Team in December

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a contract with defensive end Noah Spence, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday afternoon.

ESPN's Field Yates confirmed that the Saints re-signed Spence.

New Orleans originally signed Spence on Dec. 11 after defensive end Marcus Davenport suffered a season-ending foot injury.

