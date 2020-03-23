Saints Rumors: Noah Spence Agrees to New Contract After Joining Team in December

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 23, 2020

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 22: Noah Spence #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 22, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a contract with defensive end Noah Spence, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday afternoon. 

ESPN's Field Yates confirmed that the Saints re-signed Spence.

New Orleans originally signed Spence on Dec. 11 after defensive end Marcus Davenport suffered a season-ending foot injury.

   

