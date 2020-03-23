Stan Van Gundy Not Interested in Knicks HC Job, Says Nets Opening Is Much Better

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy coaches against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Stan Van Gundy has plenty of experience as a head coach at the NBA level, but he is not interested in returning to the game on the New York Knicks' sideline.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic shared some of Van Gundy's notable quotes during an appearance on ESPN Radio. He said of the Knicks, "Everything I've seen over the last few years with that organization says that it's extremely dysfunctional."

Van Gundy also said he is not interested in the position.

"There's a family history there," he said. "If anyone would be interested in that—and I'm not sure he is either—it would be my brother."

Van Gundy also called the Brooklyn Nets "the better job" and described it as "more stable" with "more talent."

Van Gundy was the head coach for the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons and has a 523-384 record in 12 seasons. He made the playoffs eight times and led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

That resume of success stands in stark contrast to what the Knicks have been of late.

Video Play Button

New York has won only one playoff series since it reached the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals and hasn't even been to the postseason since the 2012-13 campaign. It is 21-45 this season after winning 17 games all of last season.

While there is some young talent in place with RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, it is not a stretch at all to suggest the Nets are better positioned for success. They made the playoffs last season and are sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference this season for if and when play resumes following the hiatus for the coronavirus pandemic.

What's more, they also have the injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving waiting in the wings and could be on the shortlist of NBA Finals contenders as soon as the 2020-21 campaign.

The Knicks are nowhere near that list and have featured 12 head coaches since Van Gundy's brother, Jeff, resigned during the 2001-02 season.

Related

    How the NBA Could Eventually Return ➡️

    @EricPincus examines how the NBA might proceed amid the coronavirus shutdown

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the NBA Could Eventually Return ➡️

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Is MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    As great as LeBron has been all season, Greek Freak has been better on both ends of the court.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Is MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA, NBA Working Together

    NCAA will work with NBA on calendar adjustments around delayed 2020 Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NCAA, NBA Working Together

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Green Reveals Differences Between Playing with Bron, Kawhi

    'Kawhi is not as vocal as LeBron has been over the years. But you could tell last year he started picking it up a lot more'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Green Reveals Differences Between Playing with Bron, Kawhi

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report