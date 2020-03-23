Stan Van Gundy Not Interested in Knicks HC Job, Says Nets Opening Is Much Better

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Stan Van Gundy has plenty of experience as a head coach at the NBA level, but he is not interested in returning to the game on the New York Knicks' sideline.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic shared some of Van Gundy's notable quotes during an appearance on ESPN Radio. He said of the Knicks, "Everything I've seen over the last few years with that organization says that it's extremely dysfunctional."

Van Gundy also said he is not interested in the position.

"There's a family history there," he said. "If anyone would be interested in that—and I'm not sure he is either—it would be my brother."

Van Gundy also called the Brooklyn Nets "the better job" and described it as "more stable" with "more talent."

Van Gundy was the head coach for the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons and has a 523-384 record in 12 seasons. He made the playoffs eight times and led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

That resume of success stands in stark contrast to what the Knicks have been of late.

New York has won only one playoff series since it reached the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals and hasn't even been to the postseason since the 2012-13 campaign. It is 21-45 this season after winning 17 games all of last season.

While there is some young talent in place with RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, it is not a stretch at all to suggest the Nets are better positioned for success. They made the playoffs last season and are sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference this season for if and when play resumes following the hiatus for the coronavirus pandemic.

What's more, they also have the injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving waiting in the wings and could be on the shortlist of NBA Finals contenders as soon as the 2020-21 campaign.

The Knicks are nowhere near that list and have featured 12 head coaches since Van Gundy's brother, Jeff, resigned during the 2001-02 season.