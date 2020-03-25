Viewers Guide to the WWE Network's Best Shows and DocumentariesMarch 25, 2020
Viewers Guide to the WWE Network's Best Shows and Documentaries
Responsible social distancing and quarantining in response to the coronavirus epidemic have resulted in plenty of opportunities for wrestling fans to plant themselves in front of the WWE Network and check out thousands of hours of content the company's media team has put together, including some extraordinary documentary features centering on the most beloved stars to ever set foot inside a WWE ring.
The iconic "Macho Man" Randy Savage, the outspoken Paul Heyman, Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, and Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart are just a few of the subjects of WWE's stellar production team.
As you wait out the worst of COVID-19, check out these documentaries and shows that will give you a greater insight into some of wrestling's most enormous personalities and humble performers.
Our choices are ranked in no particular order.
Honorable Mention: Unfiltered with Renee Young and Superstar Ink
Not documentaries per se, but Unfiltered with Renee Young and Superstar Ink give two of WWE's most engaging broadcasters showcases to connect with audiences while interacting with professional wrestlers away from the squared circle.
In Unfiltered, Renee Young displays the interviewing skills and personality that made her a fan-favorite of the WWE Universe in the first place. Whether she's interviewing Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler, or representing the company in media interviews with film casts, she has the uncanny ability to get more out of her guests than a lesser-talented interviewer would.
Ink is a minutes-long dive into the tattoos of your favorite Superstars, hosted by Corey Graves.
As an inked Superstar himself, Graves has a genuine interest in the backstories of his coworkers' ink and it shines through in every interview he conducts.
In one memorable episode, he tags along while AJ Styles gets his latest tattoo to commemorate the birth of his child. In another, we find out that Fandango has full leg sleeves as well as the meaning behind them.
Neither of the shows has been updated in years, but they are extraordinarily fun and informative.
The Rise and Fall of ECW
The first indicator of what WWE's production team would be able to accomplish with its expansive video library came in 2004 with the critically acclaimed The Rise and Fall of ECW.
Unflinching in its candidness, the documentary tells the story of the renegade upstart promotion that gleefully flipped the bird at the established WWE and WCW, demanding new and progressive sports entertainment rather than the tired, old schlock that had dominated the landscape for so long.
Uncensored, including a few F-bombs from the interviewed talent and featured footage, it is raw and unashamedly adult. Rated TV-MA, it is most certainly not for the younger members of the WWE Universe.
One of the most compelling presentations by the company, the documentary lacks only the involvement of Shane Douglas, Terry Funk, Sabu and The Sandman, all of whom were integral to the early (and sustained) success of the company.
Taking into consideration that the story is incomplete without their involvement and accepting the accomplishments of WWE's team, it is still a fantastic example of what WWE's abundance of resources in its video library means to its ability to chart the history of wrestling.
WWE 24: Seth Rollins: Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.
The best documentaries present the larger-than-life Superstars we watch every Monday and Friday night as human beings we can connect with. This 2016 edition of WWE: 24 entitled "Seth Rollins: Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim" did just that.
The episode takes the viewer through the emotional and physical impact of the devastating knee injury that prematurely ended Rollins' reign as WWE world heavyweight champion in November 2015.
In the process, it covers his upbringing as a fan in Iowa, the disappointment of missing a WrestleMania 32 he felt he was instrumental in building and his return at the Extreme Rules 2016 pay-per-view.
With a great soundtrack including PVRIS and The Vamps, it is the first great edition of this docuseries and easily the most likable and relatable Rollins had been presented to the WWE Universe to that point.
WWE 24: Becky Lynch: The Man
Becky Lynch's meteoric rise took the wrestling world by storm, beginning with a heel turn in late-2018 and the adoption of "The Man" persona.
This edition of WWE: 24 follows the unlikely journey of The Irish Lass Kicker from humble beginnings and awkward in-ring work to the biggest company in sports entertainment. Along the way, the viewer follows her departure from the industry, her arrival in NXT and the creative frustration she experienced upon her call-up to the main roster.
Her reactions with her family and the emotions surrounding a loved one's health are highlights of an intensely personal doc and offer a look at the woman behind the bravado of The Man.
The perfect companion piece to WWE Creative establishing her as the new face of the Raw brand.
Ladies and Gentlemen, My Name Is Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman can be seen by the side of the reigning, defending WWE champion Brock Lesnar on Raw and major pay-per-views these days, but the Raw executive director has been at the forefront of the industry for 32 years, either as an on-screen advocate or a revolutionary promoter.
Ladies and Gentlemen, My Name is Paul Heyman looks at one of the most compelling performers of all-time and his effect on the profession he has so passionately dedicated his life to.
His influence on the industry as the owner/creative genius of ECW has been covered elsewhere, but what this 2014 documentary does so well is exploring other areas of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.
There are the early days as a ringside photographer at Madison Square Garden, his role as the leader of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW and his stint as the creative head of SmackDown during its most critically successful run.
Also of note is the story of his backstage disputes with Vince McMahon over the ECW relaunch and the pride with which he discusses his family.
WWE 24: The Hardys: Woken
The Hardy Boyz are two of the most talented, popular and creative performers in the history of professional wrestling.
They are also two of the most notorious.
All of Matt and Jeff's demons are present and accounted for in unflinching, sometimes uncomfortable realness. This edition of WWE: 24 is not a story of tragedy, though. Instead, it is one of triumph. It is one of reinvention as Matt discovered his Broken persona and Jeff found new meaning in his children.
An emotional journey through the storied, Hall of Fame-worthy careers of one of the most revolutionary tandems of all time, this documentary gives fans insight into the worlds of its individual stars and what has helped make them one of the most enduring acts in professional wrestling.
Given Jeff's recent return and Matt's debut on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, it is worth revisiting now more than ever.
Chasing the Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story
History will look kindly on Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and CM Punk as the greatest wrestlers to be produced by Ring of Honor. Their legacies have been fortified and enhanced by their successes in WWE.
There is one extraordinary competitor, though, whose opportunity to compete under the brightest lights never came.
Chasing The Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story gives fans a look at the story of the star who never was, including the NXT commentator's incredible in-ring career with ROH, his run as that promotion's world champion and the health issues that ultimately cost him the chance to join WWE as an in-ring performer.
Testimonies from Bryan and Joe, in particular, give fans perspective of McGuinness' greatness between the ropes while the passion of the man himself shines throughout.
McGuinness' story is made for the WWE Network. A star who would never have received the traditional WWE Home Video documentary production, he has the opportunity to tell his story to an audience that may not be familiar with it on a platform that can, and should, be utilized more effectively by the company.
Macho Man: The Randy Savage Story
Perhaps no star has combined over-the-top character work with superb in-ring abilities the way "Macho Man" Randy Savage did.
Macho Man: The Randy Savage Story gives fans the most detailed look at one of the greatest to lace a pair of boots, not to mention one of the most colorful personalities the company has produced.
A never-before-seen interview with Savage's brother, "Leaping" Lanny Poffo, highlights the piece, as does the complete look at Macho Man's enduring legacy.
His WrestleMania III classic with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, his Mega Powers rivalry with Hulk Hogan and the run through WCW are all covered in a documentary few thought realistic given the tensions that existed between Savage and Vince McMahon upon the Hall of Famer's departure from WWE in 1994.
It does, though, and it ranks among the best documentary sets produced by WWE Home Video. The documentary is available in its entirety here.
A Future WWE: The FCW Story
Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Heath Slater, Naomi, The Usos and Titus O'Neil have been staples of WWE programming over the course of the last decade, but their beginnings in the company came humbly in a canned food warehouse in Florida.
A Future WWE: The FCW Story looks at Steve Keirn's Florida Championship Wrestling, its advent as WWE's developmental territory and the stars who got their start in the sports-entertainment juggernaut there.
From never-before-seen promo classes to the undeniable effect the late "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes had on the stars of today, the documentary is a fantastic look at a forgotten period of the company's developmental process.
Keirn is engaging in his telling of the tiny promotion's history while the emotion displayed by Slater, in particular, is especially touching. The story of Natalya offering to show The Bella Twins how to work in the ring in exchange for fashion advice is a fun story of the camaraderie that existed at that time in Tampa.
WWE Chronicle: Paige
Imagine being primed to be a WWE Superstar from birth, suffering a significant neck injury and finding out your career is over before it really had a chance to begin...all with a camera shoved in your face while your employers film a documentary about you.
This is the predicament Paige found herself in for this edition of WWE Chronicle.
The documentary details what was to be a triumphant return to the squared circle following a lengthy battle with a significant neck injury, only to shift its tone when Paige suffered a setback during a tag team match involving Sasha Banks that left her unable to feel her extremities.
The emotional roller coaster experienced by the former NXT women's and WWE Divas champion is, at times, heartbreaking but always engrossing.
CM Punk: Best in the World
The moment The Bouncing Souls' "New Day" plays to kick off 2013's CM Punk: Best In The World documentary, it is abundantly clear that the viewer is in for something wholly different from what it is used to out of the WWE production team.
Featuring footage from his backyard wrestling federation, a trip to the Ring of Honor headquarters and footage provided from that company, the documentary takes on a different appearance aesthetically before the subject of the presentation begins dropping pipebombs.
Punk is brutally honest, pulling no punches as he discusses his first run as world heavyweight champion and why it was cut short, his near-departure from the company in 2011 and the trials and tribulations that led to him finally emerging as one of the top stars in the industry.
Arguably the best, most complete documentary produced by WWE, it remains every bit as engaging even in the aftermath of Punk leaving the company in 2014 and the hard feelings between the two sides ever since.
WWE Untold: Team Hell No Is on Fire
WWE Untold dives into the company's most memorable moments and matches through first-person accounts by the men and women who lived them.
While icons such as Sting and Eddie Guerrero are covered in early episodes, it is the edition dedicated to Daniel Bryan and Kane's unique partnership as Team Hell No in which the show's potential is fully realized.
Entitled WWE Untold: Team Hell No Is On Fire, it spotlights the most unlikely tag team success story in recent memory.
From backstage footage of the duo filming the Dr. Shelby vignettes to the stories shared by the performers about their co-stars, the show is a fun and entertaining look at one of the truly guilty pleasures of the last decade.
It becomes clear to the audience that there is a great deal of respect between Bryan and Kane but, more importantly, gratitude for what they gave each other during their run.
If you watch that and enjoy, get even more of The Big Red Machine in WWE Untold: That's Gotta Be Kane!, a wonderful look at one of the most humble Superstars of all time, capped off with an emotional story that hammers home how grateful the future Hall of Famer is for everything the industry has given him.
Bret Hart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be
If there was ever a must-see WWE production, it is 2005's Bret Hart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be.
The documentary, hotly anticipated due to the schism created between Hart, Vince McMahon and WWE following the infamous Montreal Screwjob, pays homage to the greatest storyteller in company history through rare footage of his family's Stampede Wrestling and the rivalries and matches that made him a household name in the industry.
Hart is candid as he relives the moments that defined him, including Montreal, while also discussing his overall legacy in the industry.
It is a long watch, one that goes into great detail, but it remains compelling throughout. More importantly, it bridges the gap that had long existed between the two sides and created the opportunity for Hart's enshrinement in the Hall of Fame the following year—and, ultimately, his return to the company in 2010, when he defeated McMahon in a one-sided ass-kicking at WrestleMania XXVI.
WWE 24: R-Truth
Some Superstars are able to entertain in whatever role is given to them by WWE officials.
Whether serious or comedic, they seize the opportunity to perform in front of the fans and excel under any circumstances. R-Truth is one such performer and thanks to the most recent WWE: 24 documentary, fans have the opportunity to learn the story of one of the company's most gifted entertainers.
AJ Styles discusses his first encounter with Truth during their days together in NWA: Wildside (with footage) while Truth openly talks about his time spent as a drug dealer in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
An emotional reunion and much-deserved love and admiration from Truth's coworkers, as well as behind-the-scenes video of his unlikely friendship with Vince McMahon, help elevate the doc in terms of overall quality.
WWE Chronicle: Sasha Banks
What happens when your passion for something you love burns out?
It is a question that presents itself in WWE Chronicle: Sasha Banks, which follows the former NXT and Raw women's champion's return to WWE after a months-long hiatus.
Addressing internet reports regarding her departure from the company and post-WrestleMania temper tantrums, the 44-minute documentary is a candid look at one of the most charismatic and industry-altering performers and the mental break she needed in order to continue building her legacy in the business she dreamed her entire life of excelling in.
At a time when there were daily updates regarding the status of The Legit Boss, this edition of WWE Chronicle gives fans a real look behind the curtain and into Banks' mindset before returning to the company last fall.
WWE 24: Kofi Kingston: The Year of the Return
On the heels of his emotional WWE Championship victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston tells the story of his origins in professional wrestling, his journey to WWE and the vignettes that almost doomed him to failure before he set foot on television.
From there, the production follows his career's ups and downs with the sports-entertainment empire, with intermittent footage of his return to Ghana as the conquering champion of wrestling's greatest promotion.
As is always the case, the greatest documentary presents talent to fans as real people. Sure, Kingston's positivity shines through as it would in a New Day promo, but the man in front of the camera, exposing his soul for the viewers, is a pared-down version of the fun-loving babyface from Raw and SmackDown.
The result is a compelling watch and something that should have been used to help cement Kingston in the role of world champion rather than some of the iffy storytelling WWE Creative went with instead.