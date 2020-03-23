NFL Free-Agency Rumors 2020: Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Top Available Stars

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tom Brady is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philip Rivers is going to the Indianapolis Colts and several other big-name free agents have agreed to deals too.

However, there are still plenty of talented players on the free-agent market for teams that are still looking for boosts at certain positions. And there should be plenty of noteworthy signings take place before March is out.

Here's the latest buzz surrounding several of the top remaining free agents.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

As the frenzy of free-agent signings took place since Wednesday, former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney remained on the board. The reason for that appears to be at least partially financial.

According to Sports Illustrated's Corbin Smith, the Seattle Seahawks made an initial offer to bring back Clowney during the NFL Scouting Combine—a multiyear deal with an average annual value of $18.5 million. Clowney, however, has reportedly been seeking at least $20 million per season.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio recently reported that there has been "little or no interest" in Clowney by teams other than Seattle. Perhaps that will lead to Clowney accepting a deal with the Seahawks below his desired price point on a short-term contract.

Clowney is a strong pass-rusher, but things look set to keep moving slowly for him on the free-agent market.

Jameis Winston, QB

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Jameis Winston's time in Tampa Bay is coming to an end. That was to be expected after the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, but now it seems official.

On Saturday, Winston tweeted his farewell to the Bucs, although he alluded to the fact that he aims to return to Tampa Bay, the site of Super Bowl LV, in February.

If that happens, it may be as a backup quarterback. There aren't many teams that appear to be in the market for a starter, so Winston could sign a short-term deal to prove himself before testing the market again in a year or two.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports names the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints as teams that could have an interest in signing Winston as a backup. Maybe things will begin to develop on that front in the coming days.

Phillip Dorsett, WR

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Although Phillip Dorsett was a first-round pick in 2015, he hasn't had a breakout season. He had solid showings for the New England Patriots the past three seasons, including last year, when he had 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

Dorsett is only 27, so he should have some suitors in free agency and be given an opportunity for an expanded role in the future.

The Dallas Cowboys have shown interest in the wideout, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, but an agreement could be dependent on how much it would cost Dallas. It would make sense for the Cowboys to add Dorsett, though, after they lost veteran receiver Randall Cobb during free agency. They could use some depth behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.