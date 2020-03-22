Australian Olympic Committee Preparing for Tokyo Games to Be Held in 2021

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 23, 2020

The Olympic Rings logo is pictured in front of the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on March 18, 2020, as doubts increase over whether Tokyo can safely host the summer Games amid the spread of the COVID-19. - Olympic chiefs acknowledged on March 18, 2020 there was no
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The Australian Olympic Committee notified athletes that they "should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021," according to a press release relayed by NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi on Sunday night:

Sunday morning, the International Olympic Committee set a self-imposed four-week deadline to make a decision on the 2020 Summer Games as the coronavirus pandemic continues worldwide:

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee released a joint statement responding to the IOC's deadline:

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced earlier Sunday evening that they will not be sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics unless the event is postponed until 2021:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

