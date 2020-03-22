Australian Olympic Committee Preparing for Tokyo Games to Be Held in 2021

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The Australian Olympic Committee notified athletes that they "should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021," according to a press release relayed by NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi on Sunday night:

Sunday morning, the International Olympic Committee set a self-imposed four-week deadline to make a decision on the 2020 Summer Games as the coronavirus pandemic continues worldwide:

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee released a joint statement responding to the IOC's deadline:

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced earlier Sunday evening that they will not be sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics unless the event is postponed until 2021:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.