Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory Expected to Apply for NFL Reinstatement 'Soon'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is expected to petition for his reinstatement back into the NFL, according to the Dallas Morning News' David Moore.

In terms of his career in Dallas, Moore added the general belief is that Gregory "will again have an opportunity to live into the promise that prompted the Cowboys to select him in the second round of the 2015 draft."

Gregory has appeared in just 28 games for the Cowboys. In February 2019, he received an indefinite suspension, his fourth suspension since entering the NFL.

Moore reported the 27-year-old was aiming for reinstatement before 2019 training camp, but "another slip in his aftercare program and a change in representation halted those plans."

Amid reports he had filed his paperwork with the league, NFL Network's Jane Slater spoke with Gregory in February. He said he was looking to play in 2020 yet his papers hadn't been filed yet.

Gregory reiterated his goal to CBSSports.com's Patrik Walker.

"I will be back this year," he said. "Difference is, I'll be back for good this time."

Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL won't suspend players who test positive for marijuana. Gregory not only tested positive for marijuana at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine but also twice during his college career at Nebraska.

ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill wrote in December 2018 that Gregory experienced a level of post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from bullying he experienced as a child. He subsequently had "self-esteem issues, depression, anxiety and panic attacks."

Gregory has said he used marijuana to help cope with his anxiety and depression.

The Cowboys have already extended his contract through the 2020 season, should NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pave the way for his reinstatement.