WWE's Ember Moon Tweets Update on Recovery from Achilles Injury

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Ember Moon provided an update in her recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

The former NXT women's champion tweeted Sunday she's left to rehabilitate at home after her physical therapy center closed its doors indefinitely:

Moon has been out of action since her defeat to Lacey Evans on the Sept. 23 edition of Raw. She revealed the extent of her injury during her appearance on FS1's WWE Backstage:

Moon also spoke about the circumstances that led to the injury with Booker T on his Hall of Fame radio show (via Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin). She was among the contingent of wrestlers chasing R-Truth and 24/7 champion Carmella on the Sept. 24 installment of SmackDown Live.

"So they go through the curtain and they didn't realize how close I was behind them," she said. "As I'm coming through, the curtain shuts, I open it, go through. Truth is dropping Carmella and I'm going full speed and I had to hit the brakes. I was just like, 'whoa,' BOOM, and I felt a pop."

Moon was fast-tracked through NXT and onto the main roster. Two days after dropping the NXT women's title to Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April 2018, she made her main roster debut on Raw.

Injuries have prevented her from establishing herself in the WWE women's division. Prior to her Achilles rupture, she underwent elbow surgery shortly after the 2019 Royal Rumble, which kept her out of action until WrestleMania 35.