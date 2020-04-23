CJ Henderson Drafted by Jaguars: Jacksonville's Latest Depth Chart After Round 1

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars added an impact player to the secondary by selecting CJ Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Florida defensive back will try to carve out a role for himself in his new team's depth chart.

LDE - Josh Allen

DT - Abry Jones, Dontavius Russell

DT - Rodney Gunter, Taven Bryan

RDE - Yannick Ngakoue, Dawuane Smoot

OLB - Myles Jack, Quincy Williams

MLB - Joe Schobert, Donald Payne

OLB - Leon Jacobs, Austin Calitro

CB - CJ Henderson*, Rashaan Melvin, Tre Herndon

CB - D.J. Hayden, Parry Nickerson

FS - Jarrod Wilson, Andrew Wingard

SS - Ronnie Harrison, Doug Middleton

Henderson didn't have a single interception in 2019 but was still a first-team All-SEC performer thanks to his ability to lock down opposing receivers. He also led Florida with 11 passes defended and was a key part of a defense that ranked seventh in the country in points allowed.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had high praise for the 6'1", 204-pound player:

The cornerback also turned heads during the NFL combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds while totaling 20 reps on the bench press. He was top-10 at his position in both tests, as well as in the vertical jump (37.5") and broad jump (10'7").

His combination of speed, strength and athleticism makes him a high-upside prospect for his new team.

Adding in the playmaking ability he showed as a freshman with four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, there is a reason he was selected so high in the draft.

Henderson now has a chance to earn playing time right out of the gate with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville lost Pro Bowlers Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye to trades over the past year, creating significant holes in a defense that finished 23rd in the NFL in passing yards allowed per attempt.

The first-round pick likely won't have anything handed to him, but he's good enough to impact the defense in 2020 and can become a true difference-maker before too long.