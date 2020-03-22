Jamal Murray Apologizes After Alleged Instagram Hacker Posts Oral Sex Video

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray apologized to his fans and said his Instagram account was hacked after an explicit video appeared on his Instagram stories Saturday night.

"First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans," he said Sunday, per TMZ Sports. "My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks."

TMZ noted the video was quickly deleted from his page.

Murray was enjoying an impressive season before the NBA suspended its campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He averaged a career-best 18.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals a night in 55 games while helping lead the Nuggets to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.