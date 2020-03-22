Jameis Winston Rumors: NFL GM Says Market for Ex-Buccaneers QB Is 'Ice Cold'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Tom Brady, fellow free agent Jameis Winston now has limited options in free agency.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, a general manager with a need at the position said the market for Winston is "ice cold."

The 2015 No. 1 pick led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season but also had a league-high 30 interceptions.

In addition to the turnovers, Darlington noted Winston "comes with a lot of controversy," and the lack of visits due to the coronavirus could hurt him.

The quarterback was suspended the first three games of the 2018 season after being accused of sexually assaulting an Uber driver. He also settled a prior lawsuit for sexual assault from 2012. The inability to explain himself in person could limit his options.

"Until a team can really sit down with him and make that decision for themselves, it could be tough for Jameis," Darlington said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the quarterback isn't expected to land a starting job this offseason, via B/R Gridiron.

Winston could still have options on the open market, but it will likely have to be as a backup on what should be a much smaller deal than he might've expected.

Like Ryan Tannehill this past season, Winston will hope to get another chance to show what he can do before earning a bigger contract in the future.