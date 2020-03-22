Buccaneers Rumors: Cameron Brate's Contract Restructured After Tom Brady Signing

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly restructured the contract for one of Tom Brady's targets going into the 2020 season.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the NFC South team restricted tight end Cameron Brate's deal that was set to pay him $6 million in 2020 with $4 million of it guaranteed as of Sunday.

Brate is under contract with Tampa Bay through the 2023 season after he signed a six-year deal worth $40.8 million in March 2018.

The career-long Buccaneer wasn't a significant contributor during his first two years in the league but turned the corner in 2016 with 57 catches for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. However, Tampa Bay brought in another tight end, O.J. Howard, with a first-round pick in 2017.

The two tight ends have played alongside each other since, and Brate is still a valuable red-zone threat who tallied 16 touchdown receptions the last three years.

The Harvard product finished last season with 36 catches for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

There figures to be plenty of open seam routes for him to exploit in Brady's offense with Howard on the other side and the wide receiver combination of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin getting open on the outside.

Opposing defenses will surely never double Brate in those scenarios, and he can develop into one of Brady's safety valves on key third-down and red-zone looks as the team attempts to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 campaign.