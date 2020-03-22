Ex-Laker DeMarcus Cousins Reveals He's Joined NRG Esports amid Injury Rehab

Ex-Laker DeMarcus Cousins Reveals He's Joined NRG Esports amid Injury RehabMarch 22, 2020
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
DeMarcus Cousins is getting into esports.
The veteran NBA player announced on Twitter Saturday that he's joining the gaming group NRG:
Cousins has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered ahead of the 2019-20 season after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was waived in February.
Injuries have been a consistent problem for the center, who has played just 78 games in the last three seasons combined. It seems this time off has given him extra chances to work on a side project in video games.
With the NBA season also suspended due to coronavirus, several players have moved onto esports.
Giannis Is MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume
As great as LeBron has been all season, Greek Freak has been better on both ends of the court.