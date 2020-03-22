Ex-Laker DeMarcus Cousins Reveals He's Joined NRG Esports amid Injury Rehab

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins is getting into esports.

The veteran NBA player announced on Twitter Saturday that he's joining the gaming group NRG:

Cousins has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered ahead of the 2019-20 season after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was waived in February.

Injuries have been a consistent problem for the center, who has played just 78 games in the last three seasons combined. It seems this time off has given him extra chances to work on a side project in video games.

With the NBA season also suspended due to coronavirus, several players have moved onto esports.