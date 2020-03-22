Ex-Laker DeMarcus Cousins Reveals He's Joined NRG Esports amid Injury Rehab

Rob Goldberg

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers works out prior to the start of a basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins is getting into esports.

The veteran NBA player announced on Twitter Saturday that he's joining the gaming group NRG:

Cousins has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered ahead of the 2019-20 season after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was waived in February.

Injuries have been a consistent problem for the center, who has played just 78 games in the last three seasons combined. It seems this time off has given him extra chances to work on a side project in video games.

With the NBA season also suspended due to coronavirus, several players have moved onto esports.

