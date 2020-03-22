Hulk Hogan's $110M Lawsuit with Cox Radio over Sex Tape Reaches Settlement

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Cox Radio reached a settlement Thursday in Hogan's $110 million lawsuit regarding the release of a sex tape in 2012.

According to Josh Rojas of Bay News 9, Hogan settled for an undisclosed amount and avoided a jury trial, which was set to begin in January 2021.

In addition to Cox Radio, radio hosts Mike "Cowhead" Calta and Matt "Spiceboy" Loyd were listed as defendants. Hogan alleged that Calta anonymously leaked the sex tape to Gawker through his agent as part of Calta's "radio wars" with Bubba Clem.

The leaked sex tape featured Hogan having sex with Clem's then-wife, Heather, and it was later published online by Gawker.

