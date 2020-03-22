Raiders Rumors: Latest Buzz on Nelson Agholor, Recent Free-Agent Deals

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their busy free-agent window Saturday by bringing in a few offensive options.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders inked a deal with wide receiver Nelson Agholor and brought back running back Rod Smith. Tight end Nick O'Leary is also headed to the AFC West, as his agency revealed through its official Twitter page.

The deals pushed Las Vegas' number of free-agent deals into double digits. Now the challenge is for it to find fits for every player.

Latest Raiders Buzz

Nelson Agholor

As Schefter reported, Agholor comes to the Raiders on a one-year contract.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and is trying to rebound from a rough 2019 campaign. Agholor recorded 363 receiving yards, which was the lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2015.

Last season also marked the first time since 2016 that Agholor did not participate in 16 games, as he was one of many Eagles players dealing with injuries.

Before he was drafted by the Eagles, Agholor earned praise from Jon Gruden, who at the time was an ESPN draft analyst (h/t The Athletic's Vic Tafur): "If you can return punts, I know you can run with the ball after you catch it, and I know you're tough. And Agholor is a great kid [and] a hard worker."

Agholor is the only wide receiver the Raiders have acquired during their spending spree, which has had a defensive focus. Tafur noted the Raiders "liked" Robby Anderson but decided to go after defensive reinforcements on the market.

With Agholor in the fold, the Raiders have six wide receivers under contract for the 2020 campaign, including Tyrell Williams, who is scheduled to earn $11.1 million. Between Agholor, Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas has enough secondary weapons to throw out on the field alongside Williams and tight end Darren Waller.

Since they brought in the likes of Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski and Eli Apple through free agency, the Raiders could be more inclined to add to their wide receiver depth in the 2020 NFL draft. Las Vegas owns the No. 12 and No. 19 overall selections, which could put it in position to select one of the Alabama duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Nick O'Leary

The addition of O'Leary gives the Raiders five tight ends under contract.

Las Vegas already signed Jason Witten to a one-year contract, and it is paying Waller $7.5 million to be a primary target for Derek Carr. Derek Carrier and Foster Moreau are the other players at the position with deals, and the depth suggests that O'Leary's roster spot is not guaranteed.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair noted that "it's fair to wonder if he'll have a roster spot with the Raiders."

O'Leary recorded 13 receptions, 109 yards and a touchdown between time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in 2019. At best, O'Leary could provide competition for Carrier and Moreau further down the tight end depth chart during preseason.

If he impresses, the 27-year-old could be viewed as a cheaper alternative to his position mates. O'Leary made $1.2 million between two teams last season, which was the most he has earned in a season during his career.

If he is paid less than that, the Raiders could justify shedding Carrier's $1.8 million salary, but that is a decision that likely will not be made right away.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.