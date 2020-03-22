WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 Schedule Revealed for Taping Matches

Mel Evans/Associated Press

WWE has reportedly made a decision regarding when it will tape content to air as part of Nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and 5.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), matches and segments for WrestleMania will be taped ahead of time on Wednesday and Thursday. WWE reportedly taped content for the next two SmackDowns on Saturday, followed by NXT content Sunday and Raw segments Monday and Tuesday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE was forced to move WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

WWE decided to make WrestleMania a two-night event for the first time ever, and it also announced that matches will take place at multiple locations, meaning the Performance Center won't be the only setting for The Showcase of The Immortals.

By taping matches and segments ahead of time, WWE is hoping to avoid the possibility of production getting shut down. Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and the fact that multiple states have gone into lockdown, waiting to do WrestleMania live on April 4 and 5 would have been a major risk.

Although WrestleMania reportedly won't be live and there won't be any fans there to watch, taping ahead of time gives WWE the ability to present things however it pleases and could allow WWE to provide the viewing audience with some unique things never before seen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It will be difficult to make up for the absence of fans during matches like Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg and John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, but presenting the matches in a different way and taking a more cinematic approach could make them quite enjoyable to watch at home.

WWE could also opt to hold some of the matches outside the confines of the Performance Center ring, such as Cena vs. Wyatt at the Firefly Funhouse or The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a graveyard.

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year, and there is no doubt the live crowd and all the pageantry are significant parts of what makes it so special, but WWE is seemingly taking the necessary steps to produce an entertaining show.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).