Logan Paul Says Antonio Brown Fight Won't Happen: 'I'm Sorry You're a B---h'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) carries the ball during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown has indicated he's not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant. Brown, who was released by the Patriots last week after playing only one game, says he'll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

YouTube star Logan Paul said Saturday that a boxing match against NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is not going to happen.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul ended all hope for the fight despite the fact that he and Brown went back and forth on Twitter about the subject in recent months:

"It's not happening," Paul said. "He DM'd me, and he said something like, 'I'm expecting a national apology.' And I said, 'I'm sorry you're a b---h.' I really am. That dude needs help."

While Paul is best known for his YouTube videos, the 24-year-old has become a big name in celebrity boxing recently as well.

Paul fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a draw in 2018 and then, in his first professional fight, he lost to KSI by split decision last year in a fight that was shown on DAZN.

Rumors of a Paul vs. Brown fight heated up in January with the following exchange on social media:

Video Play Button

Boxing may no longer be a priority for Brown, however, as he is attempting to make his return to the NFL. He appeared Friday on The Mike Calta Show (h/t TMZ Sports) and discussed his desire to join forces with quarterback Tom Brady as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown and Brady played together for one game with the New England Patriots last season, but Brown was released after a woman alleged that he engaged in sexual misconduct and sent her intimidating text messages. That came after another woman previously alleged that he sexually assaulted her.

In January, Brown was arrested and charged with burglary and battery after a scuffle with a moving company truck driver outside his Florida home.

The NFL continues to review Brown's case and hasn't yet decided if he will face a suspension should a team sign him in free agency.

