The Biggest Winners and Losers of Early NFL Free Agency

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

It's rare to see the New England Patriots listed as the biggest loser in any aspect, but free agency ravaged their roster.

Tom Brady is the biggest loss. Even if he's on the decline, the 42-year-old threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions last year. Secondly, the Patriots don't have a succession plan, with three uninspiring in-house options.

In his rookie campaign, Jarrett Stidham completed two of four passes for 14 yards and threw a pick-six. Cody Kessler, a 2016 third-rounder, has just 12 career starts, and he didn't play in 2019.

Brian Hoyer signed with the Patriots on Sunday. He's familiar with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels from previous stints with the team, but the 34-year-old is a journeyman who has suited up for seven clubs and logged 38 starts in 11 seasons.

Until the Patriots settle on a quarterback plan, they're easily the biggest loser because of the drop-off between Brady and Stidham, Kessler or Hoyer.

Beyond Brady, the Patriots lost key defensive starters who signed with former assistants.

Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton joined the Lions, while Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts inked deals with the Dolphins. Those players combined for 17.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 2019.

Ted Karras, who filled in for center David Andrews (blood clots), signed with the Dolphins as well.

New England traded ball-hawking safety Duron Harmon and a seventh-round pick to the Lions for a fifth-round pick. Since 2017, he's recorded 10 interceptions.

We'll see a different Patriots team in more ways than one in 2020.