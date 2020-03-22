Browns Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Odell Beckham Jr. Trade, More

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. can't escape offseason rumors about his future.

In recent weeks, there have been a handful of reports regarding whether Beckham will be a part of Kevin Stefanski's first year in charge of the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN Radio's Bart Scott, Beckham will be made available in a trade (h/t Cleveland.com's Troy L. Smith).

"Just know you heard it here first," Scott said. "I'm telling you right now: Odell Beckham is on the trading block, and it's real right now."

That contradicts what Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported Monday; he said Beckham is "not going to be a fire sale trade. I've been told things have been very positive for both him and the team since the regime change went down."

After Cleveland agreed to a deal with tight end Austin Hooper, Sports Illustrated's Mike Silver reported "many NFL execs believe at least one of the Browns' star receivers could be there for the taking in a trade."

Beckham and Jarvis Landry both eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the first year of their partnership with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Landry led the Browns with 83 receptions, 1,174 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Beckham totaled 1,035 yards and four scores off 74 catches.

If the pair remains in Cleveland, it could combine with tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku, as well as running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, in support of Mayfield.

The Browns could experience an offensive boost under Stefanski, who came to the team after 13 years as an offensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2019, Stefanski utilized Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Kyle Rudolph, among others, to help lead the Vikings to a 10-6 record.

An improvement on Cleveland's 6-10 campaign will be the goal in his first year as a NFL head coach, and it could be possible if he gets the best out of Beckham and Landry.

If the trade rumors are just that, the wide receivers would have the second- and third-highest contracts on the team. Landry is scheduled to make $14,550,000, while Beckham is set to earn $14,250,000.

If the Browns decide to trade one of the two wideouts, it may be for a bit of salary-cap relief more than anything.

While speculation continues to loom over Beckham, Cleveland has remained busy on the free-agent market. Defensive back Donovan Olumba was the latest addition Saturday, per Yahoo's Eric Edholm.

Olumba is the fourth defensive back to join the AFC North side in the past week. Karl Joseph, Andrew Sendejo and Kevin Johnson are the others, meaning the Browns have 13 defensive backs under contract for the upcoming campaign.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.